Gavel

Sun Prairie Municipal Judge Thomas Lee Hebl adjudicated this case in Sun Prairie Municipal Court on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020:

Victor A. Kumapayi, Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, $916.06; possession of fewer than 25 grams of marijuana, dismissed; open intoxicants in motor vehicle by driver, dismissed; operating a motor vehicle with a detectable amount of a restricted substance; dismissed; all occurred Sept. 29, 2019.

—Compiled by Chris Mertes

