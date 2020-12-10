Sun Prairie Municipal Judge Thomas Lee Hebl adjudicated this case in Sun Prairie Municipal Court on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020:
Victor A. Kumapayi, Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, $916.06; possession of fewer than 25 grams of marijuana, dismissed; open intoxicants in motor vehicle by driver, dismissed; operating a motor vehicle with a detectable amount of a restricted substance; dismissed; all occurred Sept. 29, 2019.
—Compiled by Chris Mertes
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.