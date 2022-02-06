Throughout December 2021, Mounds Pet Food Warehouse held its annual drive, Humane Holidays, and collected donations for Dane County Humane Society (DCHS).
Thanks to the generosity of the surrounding community, Mounds collected 6 pallets of donated items ranging from food, cat litter, treats, toys, other supplies, and a generous gift card allowing DCHS to purchase whatever items the animals need.
“At Dane County Humane Society, we not only care for the physical needs of animals, but also their mental and emotional needs. These donated items help provide basic care while enriching the animal’s stay at the shelter,” said Lisa Bernard, DCHS Public Relations Coordinator.
With the holiday season over, Mounds employees have set their sights on a new goal. Their annual People for Pets fundraiser has just kicked off.
All month long, Mounds locations in Middleton, Fitchburg, Madison, and Sun Prairie are asking shoppers to round up their total at the register or donate to support DCHS. Mounds will double the donations up to $20,000 at the end of February.
“Thank you Mounds for being a champion to animals in need and helping people help animals,” Bernard said. “We’re incredibly grateful to live in a community that is so supportive of DCHS and animals in need.”