Wisconsin had 5.2 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending November 29, 2020, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service's final crop report for 2020.
Up to five inches of snow fell across southern and central Wisconsin at the beginning of this week but sunny days and above normal temperatures melted it off quickly. This left the ground too wet to support machinery in some areas. However, many farmers were already done with fall fieldwork and storing their equipment for the winter.
A few producers were harvesting the last of the standing corn, baling corn stalks, tilling fields and spreading manure. With the ground not yet frozen, some reporters noted that tillage and manure spreading may continue into December. Adequate soil moisture and warm temperatures throughout November have left fall planted and perennial crops well prepared to overwinter.
Overall, this fall has been excellent for crop progress and condition, particularly in contrast to the very wet and slow harvest season of 2019.
Topsoil moisture condition rated 2% very short, 8% short, 78% adequate and 12% surplus. Subsoil moisture condition rated 2% very short, 9% short, 80% adequate and 9% surplus.
Corn for grain harvest was 95% complete, more than 4 weeks ahead of last year and 10 days ahead of the 5-year average. The moisture content of corn harvested for grain was reported at 17%.
Ninety-seven percent of winter wheat was emerged, more than 4 weeks ahead of last year. Winter wheat condition rated 84% good to excellent statewide, unchanged from last week.
Fall tillage was reported as 84 complete, more than 4 weeks ahead of last year and more than a week ahead of the average.
Note: This is the final weekly Wisconsin Crop Progress and Condition of the season. The USDA’s National Agriculture Statistics Service thanks the many farmers and FSA, NRCS, Extension, and agribusiness personnel who provided the information for this report each week.
The new season of Wisconsin Crop Progress and Condition is scheduled to begin April 5, 2021.
