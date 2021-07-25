80 historical sites in city, expert says ordinances needed for preservation

The city will need to beef up its ordinances and commit to preservation if it wants to save historic buildings in the City of Sun Prairie, a state official told city alders this week.
The payoff could boost the city’s character, connect the community to its past and bring tourists to the city, said Jason Tish of the Wisconsin State Historical Society.
Much of the Sun Prairie’s historic appeal is concentrated in downtown with the 1895 city hall, the old public library and the former Kleiner House that recalls a streetscape more than a century old.
“These places are components to community pride,’ Tish told city alders at the July 20 Committee of the Whole meeting.
Downtown Sun Prairie is graced with two blocks on State and Federal Historic Registry but Tish says that doesn’t protect buildings from demolition or even require conforming to design standards.
For some historic buildings in Sun Prairie, it’s too late.
The city recently faced criticism after the 1866 Thompson Schneider Farmhouse, seen from Highway 51, was bulldozed to make way for the city’s waste treatment plant. The city offered the historic house for free for someone to move it, but found no takers. Developers, who bought the property, couldn’t incorporate it into their designs, another idea offered to save the house from the wrecking ball.
The city does own some historical properties--the old Sun Prairie Public Library on East Main Street and the Sun Prairie Water Tower on Church Street--but others lie in private owner's hands.
The city has “the seeds’ of a historic preservation program with zoning codes and a comprehensive plan goal to preserve the history of Sun Prairie, said Tish, who was invited to talk with city alders about the historic preservation.
Tish said city ordinances could create rules on exterior alterations of historical properties, regulate conservation of designated properties, as well as new construction in historic districts. An ordinance could also delay the demolition of historic properties.
Federal and State historical grant programs would provide tax credits for owners to preserve historic properties, along with tax increment financing incentives from the city, Tish said.
La Crosse, Stoughton and Cedarburg have all been successful in creating a city-led effort to revitalize historic districts, Tish said.
All the cities are part of Wisconsin’s Certified Local Government program that gives grant funding for historical preservation projects, along with guidance and education. Cities are required to set up local historic preservation ordinances and create a commission that would approve or deny proposed exterior alterations.
Tish said the City of Sun Prairie could also get grant funding to survey the city’s historical properties, another requirement of the program.
“There has never been a comprehensive survey in Sun Prairie,” Tish said. “That will really tell you what is out there and determine what type of properties that you want to protect.”
A historical survey of the city could cost around $30,000-$40,000, Tish said, with grant money available for the project.
Tish estimates that there are at least 80 historical properties in the city, with 33 already on the federal and state historic registry.