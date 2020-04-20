A refurbishing of the Dane County Veterans Memorial at Ahuska Park in Monona is under way.
Water has seeped through cracks and drained behind the hundreds of plaques on the walls of the memorial. The plaques will be removed, the plaques and wall will be refurbished, and the plaques will then be reinstalled.
“We found out concrete expands and contracts at a different rate than the granite bricks,” said Steve Halverson, vice president of the Dane County Veterans Monument Committee. “We’re going to take out all the bricks, install malleable caulk that can expand and contract at a better rate.
“We’re going to put a drip cap around the wall. The drip cap will be primarily concrete or cut stone with a little pitched roof like on your house. It’s going to overhang by an inch and a half so water drops onto the ground and not the monument.”
The plaques bear the names of veterans, living and deceased, purchased in honor of them by friends and family. Names of those on plaques do not need to be Dane County residents.
The monuments pillars, plaques, benches and signature star are Black Hills granite.
The cost or repair the memorial will be about $35,000, and that money has already been raised, Halverson said.
“If it goes higher, we’d have to go back and raise some more,” he said.
Halverson said the project should be completed by Labor Day, and a rededication event will follow.
The memorial was built in 2009 as a joint venture between the monument committee and the Monona Grove Business Men’s Association (MGBMA).
The committee had already raised much of $180,000 it would cost to build the memorial, but plans to construct it in Verona fell through. Meanwhile, Monona had recently purchased the landfill that would become Ahuska Park, and Mayor Tom Metcalfe was taking suggestions for what could be built there.
The Madison Curling Club was going to build its ice center there, but problems with the soil made it too expensive.
The veterans memorial was built on top of a reinforced concrete plate, that even if it shifts, won’t affect the monument, Halverson said.
The star in the center of the memorial is the largest granite star in the world, he added. It measures 5 feet tall and 22 feet wide from tip to tip.
Surrounding the star are seven granite panels inscribed with more than 500 names of Dane County veterans killed in action. Veterans from World War I to Iraq and Afghanistan are included. Each name includes the war in which the veteran was killed. Names are not listed in any particular order, alphabetical or by conflict.
“Our goal, of course, is to never add another name,” Halverson said.
Plaques on the interior and exterior of the wall are for those honored by family and friends. They can be veterans who died long or soldiers still in the military. Each plaque costs $250. For information about buying a plaque, call Halverson at 222-1600.
Surrounding the entire memorial are six granite benches, one each in honor of the Marines, Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard and Merchant Marines.
Halverson is a longtime member of the MGBMA, which is how he became involved with the memorial.
Since its inception 60 years ago, the MGBMA has donated more than $625,000 to groups and charities in Monona, Cottage Grove and McFarland.
“I never was in the military, but I felt the need that everybody has to do their part,” he said. “I thought my part would be to honor those put themselves in harm’s way. I’ve been an advocate for it for a long time.”
Betty Rotar of Fitchburg is the committee’s president, and her daughter, Tami Rotar, is treasurer.
To donate to the Dane County Veterans Monument Committee, send the tax-deductible contributions to Tami Rotar, 2952 Richardson St., Fitchburg, WI 53711.
