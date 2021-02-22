The Sun Prairie School Board on Monday, Feb. 22 approved the hiring of Ronald (Terrell) Yarbrough as the inaugural principal of Sun Prairie West High School.
Yarbrough will officially begin his work as principal on July 1, and will be working throughout the 2021-22 school year to build relationships with staff, students, and the Sun Prairie community, while collaborating on setting the direction for Sun Prairie West to open in the fall of 2022.
Most recently, Yarbrough has been principal of Harlem High School in Machesney Park, Ill. since 2013. He has held leadership positions in Machesney Park, Beloit, and Milwaukee including principal, assistant principal, and dean of students throughout his career, and has served as a school administrator at all levels, including elementary, middle, and high school.
Yarbrough has a bachelor’s degree in history from UW-Milwaukee, a teaching certificate and master’s degree in instructional leadership from Marquette University, and will be defending his dissertation next month as a doctoral candidate at Aurora University.
The comprehensive process for selecting the principal for Sun Prairie West High School began in December when the position was posted using multiple statewide and nationwide services in order to garner a diverse applicant pool.
The SPASD process included phone screening interviews of all applicants throughout December and January, followed by a first round interview on Feb. 3.
Six applicants were selected for the first round interview, and all six had previous school leadership experience.
Three applicants were brought back for a second round interview with a diverse panel representing students, parents, and staff from Sun Prairie High School, Prairie Phoenix Academy, and Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School, and administration.
Finally, a third round of interviews took place with senior leadership, which led to the final selection of Yarbrough for the position of principal of Sun Prairie West High School.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.