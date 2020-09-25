A disturbing national trend — “swatting” — has made its way to Sun Prairie, much to the alarm of the Sun Prairie Police Department.
Swatting is falsely reporting an emergency to public safety by a person for the intent of getting a Special Weapons and Tactics, or SWAT team, response to a location where no emergency exists. The reporting party may or may not be attempting to harass or intimidate the person living at the address.
Lt. Kevin Konopacki of the Sun Prairie Police Department (SPPD) said the department has experienced two SWAT-ing calls during the past two months, the most recent one occurring on Sept. 23 at 11:35 p.m. in the 2000 block of Wyoming Avenue.
At that time, the SPPD received a call from someone claiming to be Matt Williams, who told police that he had just shot his mother and that if police responded, he would burn down the house they were both in.
Konopacki said officers became suspicious because the call was placed with an unfamiliar area code and local prefix. Officers conducted research on the number and learned that it belonged to a texting company, which raised their suspicions even more that it was a “swatting” call.
The officers also conducted research on the address where the call was allegedly placed from, and talked with the landlord, friends and neighbors — none of whom could identify anyone claiming to be a Matt Williams.
Police then made contact at the address and found a mother and daughter sleeping.
Konopacki said SPPD is considering charges of filing a false police report if a suspect is located in order to send a message that the public should not be involved in falsely reporting incidents.
The various results of SWAT-ing calls can range from no charges to prison time.
Wired magazine reported that in 2019, Kyle Giersdorf, alias Bugha, a 16-year-old Twitch streamer and reigning Fortnite champion, in Upper Pottsgrove Township, Pa., was a swatting victim. Giersdorf was unhurt—in part because an officer recognized him from around town and defused the situation.
Also in 2019, Wired reported two other incidents — a resident of Lancaster, Ohio, who had not shot his girlfriend or taken children hostage, and somebody in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, after a 911 caller wrongly reported a shooting and possible homicide at their address.
In 2018, a California man entered a guilty plea to making dozens of hoax phone calls during which he reported fake crimes, including one high-profile call in 2017 that resulted in another man in Wichita, Kan., being fatally shot by a police officer.
Under a plea agreement, the caller, Tyler Barriss, 25, of Los Angeles, was sentenced to serve between 20 and 25 years in prison for making the false reports by phone.
“We’ve had two of them in Sun Prairie now,” Konopacki said, referring to the swatting calls. The other one involved a domestic relationship that could have led police to respond with SWAT had they not checked out the area and the incident description first.
“This is getting to be pretty dangerous,” Konopacki said, adding that follow up will be completed. “We’re very actively working this with a detective to see who made that phone call.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.