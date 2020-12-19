The City of Sun Prairie will increase early start and building permit fees next year to boost revenue.
Starting March 1, 2021, Group I early start fees will increase from $75 to $150, Group II and Group III will go up to $225. Group II building permits will increase from $0.10 to $0.14 per square foot.
The city council approved the increase after finding out that the city lagged behind other municipalities in early start fees, which ranged from $100-$200 for residential and $200-$250 for commercial/industrial.
District 2 Alder Theresa Stevens, who asked for a review of the permit fees during the 2020 budget discussions, said the fees should cover the cost for building inspectors to go out multiple times on larger development project.
“We are not covering the cost for our staff to do the work,” Stevens said at the virtual Dec. 15 Committee of the Whole meeting.
Multi-family housing developers will see an increase in fees and alders acknowledged that the cost is likely to be passed on to residents. City staff also said the increase in fees could be a barrier to entry into the Sun Prairie housing development market.
Developers who receive incentives for building projects are likely to ask the city for reimbursement of the permit fees, City Administrator Aaron Oppenheimer said.
