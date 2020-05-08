Applications for a daycare center, a drive-through coffee shop, and a teen center are among the items scheduled for consideration by the Sun Prairie Plan Commission on Tuesday, May 12.
A public hearing will be held on a request by Salman Ahmad for approval of a General Development Plan (GDP) amendment of the Smith’s Crossing GDP to allow for a daycare on part of lots 600 and 601 and Precise Implementation Plan (PIP) to allow for the construction of a single-story daycare, Goddard School, with space for 152 children.
Tony Humphrey is requesting commission review and comment on a Concept Plan to construct a drive-through coffee shop at the southwest corner of Bird Street and West Main Street, located at 807 W. Main St.
Boys and Girls Club of Dane County (BGCDC) is seeking commission review and city council approval of a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) to allow a teen center and meeting space in an existing residential building at 222 Windsor St. The request was tabled by the commission at its April 28 meeting.
The commission will also consider a request by Innovative Vet Practices, LLC to amend a Precise Implementation Plan (PIP) to construct a drive-through veterinary clinic at 2710 Prairie Lakes Drive, just west of McDonald’s.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic, the Sun Prairie Municipal Building at 300 E. Main St. is now closed to the public.
The meeting is scheduled to air live on KSUN (channel 983 Charter cable or channels 13 or 1013 on TDS cable) and online at ksun.tv at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 12.
Information about how individuals may submit public comments and remotely participate in the Sun Prairie Plan Commission meeting, along with application materials related to this request, is found on the city’s website, cityofsunprairie.com.
Individuals may also register public comment through the city’s electronic submission system. To submit a public comment, click on the following link or type it into your browser:
https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/DPBL9JL
The portion will close for public comment at 7 p.m. on the day of the meeting. All comments will be included for the Sun Prairie Plan Commission’s consideration during the meeting.
More information on the May 12 commission agenda items can be obtained by contacting the City of Sun Prairie’s Planning Department at 608-825-1107.
