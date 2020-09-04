The Sun Prairie High School recently announced the Wisconsin Education Fair will be going virtual for fall, 2020. The virtual college fair series offers access to more than 100 post-secondary options to explore. The fair will run from 3-5 p.m. From 5-6 p.m., an interactive financial aid and scholarships presentation along with a variety of other info sessions to choose. Fair dates include: Wednesday, Sept. 16; Wednesday, Oct. 7 and Sunday, Nov. 8.
The registration deadline is Monday, Sept. 7. The fair allows students and families to:
• Experience virtual campus tours and get additional information at your convenience;
• Search for colleges by program, size, and location using our filter options;
• Watch video and download materials helpful in your decision process;
• Set meetings and interviews with admissions representatives;
• Chat live with admission representatives from 3-5 p.m. (Sept. 16, Oct. 7, and Nov. 8)
• Join the interactive financial aid presentation from 5-6 p.m. (Sept. 16, Oct. 7, and Nov. 8). In order to participate in the Financial Aid 101 Presentation (9/16, 10/7 and 11/8 from 5-6 p.m.), you must register online. Financial Aid 101, is limited to the first 100. Students and families planning to attend must register online at https://gotocollegefairs.swoogo.com/wefs/begin. For more information, visit wefs.org .
