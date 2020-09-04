Sun Prairie Area School District logo (2018)
The Sun Prairie High School recently announced the Wisconsin Education Fair will be going virtual for fall, 2020. The virtual college fair series offers access to more than 100 post-secondary options to explore. The fair will run from 3-5 p.m. From 5-6 p.m., an interactive financial aid and scholarships presentation along with a variety of other info sessions to choose. Fair dates include: Wednesday, Sept. 16; Wednesday, Oct. 7 and Sunday, Nov. 8.

The registration deadline is Monday, Sept. 7. The fair allows students and families to:

• Experience virtual campus tours and get additional information at your convenience;

• Search for colleges by program, size, and location using our filter options;

• Watch video and download materials helpful in your decision process;

• Set meetings and interviews with admissions representatives;

• Chat live with admission representatives from 3-5 p.m. (Sept. 16, Oct. 7, and Nov. 8)

• Join the interactive financial aid presentation from 5-6 p.m. (Sept. 16, Oct. 7, and Nov. 8). In order to participate in the Financial Aid 101 Presentation (9/16, 10/7 and 11/8 from 5-6 p.m.), you must register online. Financial Aid 101, is limited to the first 100. Students and families planning to attend must register online at https://gotocollegefairs.swoogo.com/wefs/begin. For more information, visit wefs.org .

