The Dane County Regional Airport on Aug. 31 announced that United Airlines will begin new non-stop service from Madison to Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) beginning Sept. 8, 2021, running daily.
“This new non-stop destination to Newark at the Dane County Regional Airport will allow travelers greater access and flexibility when looking to visit the New York City area or make connections to other destinations,” said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi. “We’re happy to see United Airlines make this addition and look forward to the opportunities it will bring to our residents and travelers.”
“Passengers of south central Wisconsin now have one more great reason to choose Dane County Regional Airport,” said Airport Director Kim Jones.
“Besides the convenience of a short drive to the airport, parking here is easy, our lines are shorter, and flying local supports our economy. Newark is a great entryway to all the exciting things that the tri-state area of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut has to offer, for both business and leisure," Jones added. "We’re excited to see United add this non-stop service to Newark, and we look forward to their continued growth on behalf of all MSN travelers,” she concluded.
The Dane County Regional Airport provides seamless, low-stress, and affordable options for both leisure and business travelers, with non-stop departures to cities including: Seattle, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Denver, Charlotte, and one-stop access to worldwide destinations.
In addition, DCRA offers travelers a wide range of services aimed at making travel easier and more convenient as well, including free Wireless Internet, a Business Center with training and conference rooms, family lounges and private mother’s lounges. Visit msnairport.com for more information.