City of Sun Prairie residents won’t get a chance to weigh in on staying with the current four districts with two alderpersons structure versus increasing to eight districts with one alderperson representation.
A tie vote at the Dec. 21 Committee of the Whole stalled the efforts of District 2 Alder Theresa Stevens to bring the questions to voters on an April 5 referendum.
“It is important to get the perspective from the voters just as they did in the 1950s, this is how they elect us,” Stevens said before the vote.
The city has eyed changes to the alderperson district makeup for several years in anticipation of the 2020 US Census and the subsequent redistricting triggered by the city’s population growth.
In July the Task Force recommended to the city council that it adopt an ordinance to change to an eight alderperson district with one alder representation in each district.
The advantages would be smaller districts with fewer households and residents, and broader representation on the city council, the task force found.
With pros and cons to each option, city alders fell into two camps during Tuesday’s Committee of the Whole discussion.
District 1 Alder and Sun Prairie City Council President Steve Stocker said finding enough people to run could be a problem, citing the lack of candidates now as longtime city alder Mary Polenske steps down in April.
“We have no one to run for district four, and that’s when we have four districts,” Stocker said.
“If we had eight,” the council president added, “the net we throw out gets even tighter, and we have fewer people to run for this office.”
Other alders said they would miss the cooperation between two alders in each district in tackling issues and keeping in touch with residents.
Some city alders hesitated to put the referendum to voters until they knew how voters would be educated on the issue before casting their ballots.
Former District 2 alder and task force member Bill Connors pushed the city to look at options, calling the current structure dating back to 1958 antiquated.
Connors advocated for Increasing the number of alder districts, he said, will be a plus for city alders and residents.
Connors said each alder district would be smaller, with fewer residents geographically and easier for alders to get to know and have better access to them.
“I think this is the kind of issue that warrants having the voters weigh in on it,” said Connors, who appeared virtually at the Dec. 21 Committee of the Whole meeting.
The motion to put the question to voters on a referendum failed with a tie vote Tuesday night. Alders Faustina Bohling (District 4), Maureen Crombie (District 3), Bob Jokisch (District 2) and Stevens supported the referendum on the ballot.
Alders Mike Jacobs (District 3), Theresa McIlroy (District 1), Mary Polenske (District 4) and Steve Stocker (District 3) voted no on the referendum.