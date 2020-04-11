Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announced on Friday April 10 that he is seeking applicants for the Dane County Circuit Court – Branch 7. The appointment will fill a vacancy created by Judge William Hanrahan’s resignation.
The new judge will complete a term ending July 31, 2021.
The application to apply can be found on Gov. Evers’ website by clicking “Apply to Serve.” Applications must be received by April 27, 2020.
Completed applications must be sent to GOVJudicialAppointments@wisconsin.gov. Potential applicants with questions about the judicial selection process may contact the Governor’s Office of Legal Counsel at (608) 266-1212.
