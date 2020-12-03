Dist. 4 Alder Al Guyant announced that he will seek re-election his fourth term in April, promising to "again restrain taxes, expand bus service, strengthen community schools program, support community policing, and keep growth under control."
“I have kept my promise to be fiscally prudent while making every effort to improve city services and support services to stressed families,” Guyant said.
“I helped get express bus service started for Sun Prairie and look forward to expanding bus service in the future as soon as Madison Metro is ready for us.”
Guyant said, “Madison Metro knows we have more than 5,000 residents who in normal times commute every weekday to Madison’s central and west side. And Metro knows we have thousands who need bus transit within the city.”
“Once we get past the Covid pandemic, we need to be ready work with Metro to increase commuter and local bus service. I will help make sure we will be ready when the opportunity arises.”
Guyant estimated that roughly 40% of Sun Prairie residents don’t drive because they are too old, poor or disabled.
“In a few years I will be in that group as my Parkinson’s disease progresses. It is quite unsettling to know you’ll have to give up your driver’s license eventually.” Guyant has been publicly candid about the confirmation this year that his tremors and other symptoms are caused by Parkinson’s.
Guyant chairs the Sun Prairie Transit Commission, the city Finance Committee, and the Community Schools executive team.
To avoid big property tax increases while many residents’ incomes are flat or decreasing, “We must continue to have some strong self-discipline in managing growth of this fast-growing city,” he said.
Guyant said he will continue to struggle against the tendency to spend “growth revenue twice.”
He explained that some advocates urge the city to “invest” in business incentives or projects, with the expectation that future growth of the tax base will reward the city with a good return. “But when the growth occurs, many city departments such as fire, police, EMS, public works, etc., say they need more staff and equipment to service the additional people, businesses, roads and so forth.”
“Early next year, I will ask the council to review all the many additional staff positions that city departments say they will need in the next five years to meet the growing workload from the rapid growth of Sun Prairie,” Guyant said. “I can tell you now that we can’t afford even half of what is needed.”
“Last year, I pushed hard to total up all the proposed big capital projects like the library, public works and others, and we had to face the hard news that they all had to be scaled back to realistic levels. We’ve got to do the same with new position requests.”
“And we have to summon the courage to say no sometimes to residents who want to expand city services like weekly recyclable collections or lots more police to enforce speed limits," Guyant said.
