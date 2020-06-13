The City of Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry (SPPRF) Department has announced the plan for its virtual summer aquatics program. This alternate program was developed due to the closure of the Family Aquatic Center for the 2020 season citing health and safety concerns amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
The T-Rex and Piranhas Training Programs which are being developed by Coach Konrad Plomedahl of the Sun Prairie Piranhas and Quinn Lodholz, Aquatics Program Coordinator for the Family Aquatic Center, will kick off on July 1, 2020, with registration opening for residents on Wednesday, June 17 at 9 a.m.
The programs will offer age appropriate prerecorded swimming lessons and workouts that include dry land, water skill work, and other water concepts and skills. The water skills portion of the program are designed to be completed in a small body of water, even a bathtub.
Each program will consist of 16 skills to be completed between July 1 and Aug. 31. Registrants will receive an e-mail link to access videos to all skills and workouts. Registrants will also be mailed a progress chart and stickers to track completion of skills.
After the completion of progress milestones, parents/guardians may e-mail a photo of their child/teen’s progress chart to pool@cityofsunprairie.com to receive a prize for each milestone, including stickers, temporary tattoos, t-shirts and water bottles featuring Parker N. Rex, the SPPRF official dinosaur mascot and the Sun Prairie Piranhas Swim Team Piranha.
Progress charts and access to videos are available to anybody who registers, but only the first 100 to submit their completion milestones will receive prizes. The program is free to all those who register, but donations to cover costs are being accepted at the time of registration.
“While the pool is closed, the need to engage residents and bring awareness to water safety cannot be forgotten about," said SPPRF Director Kristin Grissom. “While this program will not replace the experience that the FAC provides for many families, it does offer a way to stay connected and help youth and their parents keep water safety at the forefront of their minds this summer.”
The SPPRF Department is also developing updated monthly versions of the Summer Fun Guide to provide information on both virtual and in-person classes this summer, as well as developing a Drive-In Movies series in partnership with the Downtown Business Improvement District. More information on the Drive-In Movies series will be available by July 1.
For more information on Parks, Recreation and Forestry programs and events, or to register for the summer T-Rex and Piranhas Training programs, visit http://rec.cityofsunprairie.com.
Questions about the program may be directed via email to pool@cityofsunprairie.com.
