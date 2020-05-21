Working in conjunction with other area law enforcement agencies including Sun Prairie, Dane County Sheriff's deputies arrested a 37-year-old Footville man on May 21 in connection to at least 21 burglaries.
Dane County Sheriff's Public Information Officer Elise Schaffer said the department worked in conjunction with officers from UW–Madison Police, Sun Prairie Police, City of Madison Police, Fitchburg Police, Capitol Police, Janesville Police, Albany Police and the Rock County Sheriff’s Office before arresting Ray Sanchez III for burglary.
Schaffer said on April 6, Sanchez was taken into custody after a short pursuit where he crashed the stolen vehicle he was driving.
Moments before the crash, Sanchez used the stolen vehicle to drive through a locked garage door in a burglary attempt at Gander Outdoors near DeForest.
When detectives learned he may be storing additional stolen property at his residence in Footville, a search warrant was obtained. Detectives with the Sheriff’s Office recovered numerous stolen items and other evidence linking Sanchez to multiple burglaries.
Sun Prairie Police Lt. Kevin Konopacki said Sun Prairie's involvement in the multi-jurisdictional case involved a burglary that occurred at Public Enemy Tattoo on March 6. Approximately $6,000 in damage to the store and a “vintage cowboy” smoking pipe (approximately $1,000) value was taken from the store.
Schaffer said area law enforcement agencies formed a task force of investigators to connect the stolen property to burglaries throughout Dane County and southern Wisconsin.
During the investigation, detectives learned of two additional locations where stolen items were being stored. Search warrants were conducted at an address in the Town of Sun Prairie and at a residence of an associate of Sanchez's in Tooele, Utah.
So far, the task force of detectives has linked Sanchez to 21 burglaries of construction sites, UW Fraternity houses, retail businesses and storage lockers. Some of the property recovered includes several musical instruments stolen during a Thanksgiving weekend burglary of the UW Humanities building, according to Schaffer.
Individuals with information about Sanchez or his criminal activity are asked to call the Dane County tip line at (608) 284-6900 or online at https://danesheriff.com/CrimeTips/Other .
