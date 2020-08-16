On Aug. 13, Dane County Board Supervisor Carousel Bayrd (District 8) introduced 2020 RES-177, “Review Of Population Assessed Cash Bail in Dane County Circuit Court,” to do a comprehensive review of who is assessed cash bail in by Dane County Courts.
Bayrd is the Vice Chair of the Public Protection and Judiciary Committee, and she is currently the longest serving member of the committee.
A 2018 report from Dane County Circuit Court Judge Nicolas McNamara to the Public Protection and Judiciary Committee found that from 2012-2016, Dane County released individuals charged with a crime on signature bods rather than cash bail 81% of the time.
That means 19% of criminally charged individuals were assessed cash bail --- a percentage well below the national average.
According to the Brennan Center for Justice, out of New York University, more than 70% of individuals incarcerated in jails across the nation are there pre-conviction, because of their inability to post cash bail.
“Dane County has done tremendous work to decrease the number of individuals assessed cash bail in Dane County, and we should be proud of what we have accomplished. Still, 19% of individuals are assessed cash bail. Last night’s resolution takes an important, deeper dive of the 19%-- something that we have not done in Dane County-- to understand who is being assessed bail and why, and what impact cash bail has on the status of their criminal cases and access to justice,” said Bayrd.
The report from McNamara will be used as a starting point for the Dane County Criminal Justice Research and Innovation Team to review all criminal misdemeanor and criminal felony charges from 2016 to 2018 when cash bail was assessed, pulling data from the Dane County Circuit Court, the Clerk of Courts, and the Sheriff’s Office.
The analysis will look break down individuals who were assessed bail based on race, gender, and age, among several other factors. It will be completed in-house, and has no budget impact.
A preliminary report by the Criminal Justice Council Research and Innovation Team will be presented to the Criminal Justice Council and the Public Protection and Judiciary Committee by the end of January, 2021 with a final report to follow within three months.
“Once we have a clearer picture of who is being assessed cash bail in Dane County and why, we will be able to create policy changes to ensure that no one is being denied access to justice based on their inability to pay,” said Bayrd.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.