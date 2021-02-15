A fire in the Town of Sun Prairie on Monday, Feb. 15 resulted in $25,000 in damage.

Sun Prairie Fire Public Information Officer Becky McCright said on Monday, February 15, 2021, at approximately 10:50 a.m. Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue (also known as the Sun Prairie Fire Department) responded to a structure fire in the 4000 block of Town Hall Drive.

Upon arrival, McCright said, the first in unit found a large non-dwelling building on fire with a large amount of smoke coming from the interior.

Two goats were rescued from the structure and fire personnel were able to extinguish the fire.

No fire extension was found in any nearby buildings.

McCright said the fire remains under investigation with an estimated loss of $25,000 between equipment and the structure.

Both goats were reunited with their owners.

“Sun Prairie Fire is extremely grateful to a nearby resident who was able to plow a path for the fire trucks to get to the building with an end loader as access was an issue due to the weather and snow conditions,” McCright said.

Assistance was provided by Dane County Sheriff’s Deputies, Cottage Grove Fire Department, Marshall Fire Department, Marshall Emergency Medical Service (EMS), and Deer-Grove EMS.

McCright said Sun Prairie Fire recommends keeping all heating devices at least three feet away from any combustible material.

For more fire prevention tips, visit NFPA.org/public-education.

Load comments