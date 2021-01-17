City of Sun Prairie voters will use four polling stations in the Feb. 16 primary and the April 6 spring general election following action taken during a special Jan. 12 Sun Prairie City Council meeting.
City Clerk Elena Hilby wrote in a memo to alders that training was one of the reasons the city’s eight designated polling locations could not be used.
“Staff had planned to use the regular eight polling locations for the 2021 Spring Primary and Spring Elections that will be held on February 16th and April 6th, respectively,” Hilby wrote. “However, while I believe I may have enough Election Officials to staff eight locations, I am having trouble getting eight Chief Inspectors. Chief Inspectors are experienced Election Officials who have gone through extra training for their Chief Inspector designation, so this is not a case of simply finding someone and training them.”
Because state law requires polling place plans to be established at least 30 days before an election, Hilby wrote in her memo that it would be best to make this decision now so we can get the word out to the community as early as possible.
Hilby said polling locations can’t be changed between a primary and its associated election, so facilities used in February must be used in April.
In 2020, Sun Prairie High School allowed the city to use its facilities for three elections, but Hilby wrote, students could be back in school by the April election. That means consolidating to one location at SPHS is not a viable option.
Alders approved the four polling locations for the spring 2021 elections.
Poll locations, COVID-19 precautions announced
In a press release issued Wednesday, Jan. 13, the City of Sun Prairie announced the four polling places for the Feb. 16 Spring Primary and April 6th Spring Election due to circumstances resulting from COVID-19:
District 1 (Wards 1-5) - Colonial Club, 301 Blankenheim Lane;
District 2 (Wards 6-9, 23, 27) - United Methodist Church, 702 North St.;
District 3 (Wards 10-14, 20-22, 24-26) - Sun Prairie Public Library, 1350 Linnerud Drive; and
District 4 (Wards 15-19, 28) - Westside Community Service Building, 2598 W. Main St.
In addition to the polling place designations, Sun Prairie City Clerk’s office staff have been working hard to get precautions in place for Election Day and have taken the following measures:
• Hand sanitizer, face masks, and gloves will be readily available for Election Officials and voters.
• Plexiglass dividers will be used at all stations.
• Cleaning wipes will be used to regularly disinfect surfaces.
• Social distancing will be actively encouraged throughout the entire voting process.
The Sun Prairie City Clerk’s Office urges voters in Sun Prairie to vote absentee if possible. Voters can request an absentee ballot be mailed to them using MyVote.WI.Gov. Completed absentee ballots can be mailed to the Clerk’s Office or dropped off at the following locations:
• Sun Prairie Municipal Building, 300 E. Main St. (drop box located in Main St lobby);
• Westside Community Service Building, 2598 W. Main St. (drop box located in main lobby); or
• Sun Prairie Utilities, 125 W. Main St. (drive-thru drop box).
The deadline to return an absentee ballot is 8 p.m. on Election Day.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.