The public is invited to The Neighborhood Wellness Experience, scheduled to take place from 3-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 10 at Primal Air, 1266 W. Main St. Primal Air is located in the back of the strip mall between Kwik Trip and Access Community Health.
Participating wellness professionals include: Emotional Health: Jade Lemonade; Wellness Coach: Wisdom and wellness; Emotional/spiritual: The Joy of Being Well; Blood flow: Health and wellness for all; Breathing/sleep: Primal Air; Structural Alignment: Shalom Family Chiropractic; Community Resource: Kindness Bank.
Among the services presented at the event will be acupuncture, aromatherapy, auricular therapy, fitness, health assessment, herbal therapy, massage therapy, parenting coach, pilates, raindrop therapy, smoking cessation, Thai Yoga Massage, weight loss and more.
Presented by You Define Wellness, the event includes the ability for participants to experience services, receive free consultations and win door prizes.
To get free tickets, log on to YouDefineWellness.com/Experience and enter the discount code WELL.
