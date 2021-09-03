Here’s your child’s chance to write and produce their own videos by joining the one-of-a-kind KIDS-4 program.
KIDS-4 is an after-school media production program run by the Sun Prairie Media Center designed for SPASD students in grades 4-8.
In KIDS-4, students are trained in many areas necessary to create their own television and video productions including cameras, lighting, sound, directing, producing, writing, editing, and animation.
While students work with adult staff, their creativity is unfiltered and their work is entirely their own.
By creating their own media messages, students become smarter and more critical consumers of others’ media messages. Students enrolled in KIDS-4 work after school once a week in ‘crews’ and their work airs on KIDS-4, a 24-hour public access station available on Charter, TDS, Roku and Apple TV devices, as well as streaming on kids4.tv and on the free Sun Prairie Media Center app. Some projects will also air on 103.5 FM The Sun Community Radio.
The SPMC understands concerns about COVID-19 during these unusual times and is taking safety precautions to ensure the continued health of program participants and staff alike. Crew sizes are small and meet requirements of Public Health Madison-Dane County specifications of how many students can gather together.Registration for new crew members opened on Aug. 1. KIDS-4 registration is available online at www.kids4.tv/kids-4-signup-info/. The final deadline for registration submission is on Sept. 17. Keep in mind that registration numbers are limited for this program.
Contact Sun Prairie Media Center with questions at 608-837-4193 or Rachel via email at rpackard@cityofsunprairie.com. The program fee of $125 for SPMC members or $150 for non-members includes a t-shirt, crew poster and USB drive complete with your child’s produced work. Scholarships are available for those who qualify.
Visit kids4.tv for more information.