FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2019, file photo, Kanye West appears on stage during a service at Lakewood Church in Houston. In close elections, it doesn't take much for third-party candidates to play an outsize role, as Democrats learned the hard way in 2016. West has launched a scattershot 2020 presidential campaign that many of President Donald Trump’s allies believe could siphon votes away from former Vice President Joe Biden.