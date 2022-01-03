Starion Bank announces Don Morgan has assumed the CEO position for the company as of January 3, 2022.
Morgan brings over 20 years of banking and leadership experience, the last 10 of which have been serving Starion in various senior leadership roles.
Craig Larson, who joined the bank in 1985, and has served as CEO since 1997, has a lot of confidence in the next chapter of Starion’s story.
“We’ve been a family-owned bank for more than 50 years, and we look forward to Don leading the team well into the next 50," said Larson. “Don has an outstanding finance background and a true dedication to service. I am confident that his leadership will continue to take our employees, customers and communities farther."
As the Chief Executive Officer, Morgan will guide the strategic direction of the organization, lead high performance teams, develop relationships within the community, and oversee the continued success of the organization. He is based in Starion's corporate headquarters in Bismarck, N.D.
“I am incredibly excited and humbled by the opportunity to lead Starion bank into the future,” said Morgan. “My commitment has been and remains that Starion continue to be a leader in financial innovation to better serve our clients; safe and sound to protect them; financial advisors there for them, and always stalwart supporters of the communities we serve.”
Morgan enjoys serving on the boards of local community groups, is active in youth sports organizations and is a leading voice in holistic and regenerative agriculture.
Starion Bank is a $1.6 billion family-owned community bank and financial services organization. Established in Oakes, N.D., in 1969, Starion has 16 locations in Bismarck-Mandan, Bottineau, Dunseith, Ellendale, Fargo, Oakes and Rolla, N.D.; and in Wisconsin in Sun Prairie, Middleton, and Monona; for more go online to www.starionbank.com.