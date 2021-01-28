Mindy Habecker, Natural Resources Educator in the Dane County Extension office, is retiring on Feb 2, 2021. An educator with Dane County Extension for nearly 32 years, Habecker worked across various disciplines including agriculture, community and organizational development, and natural resources education.
As part of her educator role, Habecker served as staff to the Dane County Environmental Council and was instrumental in the council’s accomplishments.
Trained as a soil scientist, Habecker’s love of the environment and commitment to protecting Dane County’s natural resources led to a variety of successful projects over the years.
Habecker helped develop the first Master Composter program in Wisconsin and has taught the course ever since in the county.
Habecker worked on climate change education and resilience planning for both Dane County and the City of Madison. She led a task force to develop the Dane County Pollinator Protection Plan and has worked with community groups to install 16 pollinator demonstration gardens across the county.
Most recently, Habecker has been working with partners on plans for a multi-county recreational trail, Gateway to the Driftless, that will begin in western Dane County and link with the Great Sauk Trail in Sauk County.
In addition to her natural resources work, Habecker is well known for her leadership and facilitation skills in conflict resolution and participatory decision-making. She has worked with numerous organizations and government groups to lead them through strategic planning processes, strengthening their capacity and improving public engagement.
Habecker’s legacy will live on through the public projects, publications, gardens, interpretive signs, and other educational resources created during her career — demonstrating her desire to help others and improve Dane County and Wisconsin.
