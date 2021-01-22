Sun Prairie’s economic development director — and a huge Green Bay Packers fan — is leaving for a new job in the Frozen Tundra.
City of Sun Prairie Economic Development Director Neil Stechschulte is departing to become the Community and Economic Development Director for the City of Green Bay.
“It is with mixed feelings that I am announcing that I accepted a position with the City of Green Bay to be their next Community and Economic Development Director,” Stechschulte wrote in a statement to the Sun Prairie Star.
“While being the primary Economic Development lead for the City of Green Bay, I will also be leading a team of 40 staff team members that includes Building Inspection, Planning, their Housing Authority, and Historic Preservation,” Stechscshulte wrote.
“This represents a new professional opportunity for me with new challenges, and while I am excited to see where this road will take me, I will greatly miss the people and projects in Sun Prairie,” Stechschulte wrote.
Stechschulte’s last official day with the City of Sun Prairie will be Friday Jan. 29, and he will begin his new position on Monday Feb. 1.
The departing Economic Development Director listed these projects among his accomplishments:
The development of Prairie Lakes, including the recruitment of Target, Marcus Theatres, Hilton Garden Inn, Costco and Cabela’s.
The retention and expansion of companies like Continental Mapping, 2G Engineering, i3 Product Development, Royle Printing, Palmer Johnson, Imperial Blades, Thermal Spray Technologies, and Madison-Kipp.
The attraction of new companies like SaniMatic, MacDon, Colony Brands, and Guardian Industries.
The development of new employment centers like Park 151 and the expansion of the Sun Prairie Business Park.
The development of new Downtown Sun Prairie businesses like Beans ’n Cream, Nitty Gritty, Salvatore’s Tomato Pies, Full Mile Beer Company & Kitchen, and Right Bauer.
The redevelopment of Main Street, including the former Hanley’s site, McGovern’s site and Tuschen Trucking site.
Helping identify the reuse of Peace Lutheran for the McKenzie Family Boys & Girls Club.
Dealing with all the economic challenges like the recession of 2008, the natural gas explosion in Downtown Sun Prairie in 2018, and the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
Stechschulte thanked everyone who has assisted in creating Sun Prairie’s economic development environment.
“From developers to business owners to elected officials and the staff I worked with every day—it was these people who actually made all these projects possible and made me want to come to work every day,” Stechschulte said. “I want to express my gratitude for the opportunity to be a part of this great community, and I am excited to see where Sun Prairie goes from here.”
Individuals seeking assistance with a City of Sun Prairie Economic Development project may contact Community & Economic Development Director Scott Kugler by email at skugler@cityofsunprairie.com or by phone at 608-825-0851, or Economic Development Specialist Taylor Brown at tbrown@cityofsunprairie.com or (608) 825-0806.
“In these almost 15 years since I started in the newly created position of Economic Development Coordinator for the City of Sun Prairie, this community has grown into one of the most dynamic places in Wisconsin,” Stechschulte added. “It has been a privilege to be a part of so many great efforts here, and I will leave with a host of great memories of my work here.”
