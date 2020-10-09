Wisconsin had 3.9 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending Oct. 4, 2020, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service in cooperation with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP).
Frequent showers and chilly, overcast conditions slowed fieldwork this week. Southern and central Wisconsin experienced their first frost of the season while overnight lows dipped into the mid-20s in parts of northern Wisconsin.
High grain moistures and rain made it a poor week for combining corn and soybeans or cutting hay. Farmers were hauling manure and planting fall crops while they waited for standing crops to dry.
The corn silage harvest was wrapping up in many areas. The cranberry harvest continued with variable color. Several reporters commented field conditions were much better than last year.
Topsoil moisture condition rated 2% very short, 11% short, 84% adequate and 3% surplus. Subsoil moisture condition rated 2% very short, 11% short, 83% adequate and 4% surplus.
Corn dented was 98%, over four weeks ahead of last year and 16 days ahead of the 5-year average. Eighty percent of corn was reported mature, 28 days ahead of last year and 11 days ahead of the average.
Harvest of corn for grain was 8% complete, 16 days ahead of last year and one day ahead of the average. Corn condition rated 80% good to excellent statewide, up three percentage points from last week. Corn for silage harvested was 90% complete, more than four weeks ahead of last year, and 17 days ahead of the average.
Soybeans coloring was 98%, 22 days ahead of last year and six days ahead of the average. Eighty-eight percent of soybeans were dropping leaves, 16 days ahead of last year and six days ahead of the average.
Soybean harvest was 18% complete, 11 days ahead of last year and two days ahead of the average. Soybean condition rated 83% good to excellent statewide, up four percentage points from last week.
Potato harvest was reported as 79% complete, 13 days ahead of last year and three days ahead of the average.
Winter wheat planted was 68% complete, 23 days ahead of last year and 12 days ahead of the average. Forty-two percent of winter wheat was emerged, 24 days ahead of last year and 11 days ahead of the average.
Fourth cutting of alfalfa was reported as 90% complete, more than four weeks ahead of last year and 9 days ahead of the average.
Fall tillage was reported as 11% complete, a week ahead of last year but eight days behind the average.
