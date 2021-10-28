From DCRA to DCA -- Delta Airlines will be returning non-stop service to Washington D.C.'s Reagan National Airport (DCA) from the Dane County Regional Airport (DCRA) beginning in November 2021. Tickets are on sale now. The new service departs Sunday through Friday at 5:35 p.m.
“Delta Airlines continues to show support for the Dane County Regional Airport and the travelers of Wisconsin” said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi. “This serves as a great route to reach our nation’s capital from our state’s capital, as well as the international destinations beyond it.”
Reagan National Airport, a popular business and leisure travel destination, offers connections to five international destinations as well as 96 domestic destinations.
“This is the third time in just a few weeks that we’ve announced the return of yet another non-stop flight to a major U.S. destination,” said Airport Director Kim Jones. “We are happy to continue to bring the residents of south central Wisconsin numerous east coast flights, including Delta’s flight to Washington-Reagan.
The Dane County Regional Airport provides seamless, low-stress, and affordable options for both leisure and business travelers, with non-stop departures to cities including: New York, New Jersey, Seattle, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Denver, Charlotte, and one-stop access to worldwide destinations.
In addition, DCRA offers travelers a wide range of services aimed at making travel easier and more convenient as well, including free Wireless Internet, a Business Center with training and conference rooms, family lounges and private mother’s lounges. Visit msnairport.com for more information.