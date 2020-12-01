A drive-through Sun Prairie effort to collect Toys for Tots and non-perishable items for Sunshine Place will take place from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 3 at Sun Prairie High School, 888 Grove St. A group calling itself Cardinal Community is collecting the items. To participate, bring an unwrapped toy and/or a non-perishable food/household item. Personal care items most in need for the Sunshine Place are: Diapers size 4-6, Pull-ups, baby wipes, feminine and personal hygiene products, soaps, cleaning supplies, and paper towels. Items should be placed in your trunk. As you drive up, Cardinal Community volunteers will grab the items. Donors should enter the high school from Grove Street at Learning Place, then follow directional signs and volunteers directing donors where to drop off toys or Sunshine Place items or food.
Sun Prairie
Toy, food drive set for December 3
