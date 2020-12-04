The year 2020 marks the 105th year of the lighting of the tree outside the Sun Prairie Historical Museum and Library. Unfortunately, due to COVID restrictions, the city is not having a tree lighting event as in years past. However, that doesn’t mean you can’t see the tree lit up for the first time, because the Sun Prairie Media Center is providing coverage of the city's virtual tree lighting.
On Saturday, Dec. 5, beginning at 4:30 p.m., tune to KSUN for special programming featuring holiday selections from the Soggy Prairie Boys, contributions from 2020-21 KIDS-4 participants, as well as a special reading of “The Night Before Christmas” featuring – who else – Santa Claus.
KSUN can be seen on Charter Spectrum 983, on TDS channels 13 and 1013, streaming at sunprairiemediacenter.com, on the SPMC’s Roku and Apple TV channels, and on the SPMC’s free app, available for download from Google Play or the App Store.
Just before 5 p.m., KSUN will feature Mayor Paul Esser and Santa Claus lighting the tree on Main Street for the first time. Then, the Media Center will provide a live virtual trip through the Holiday Lights Drive Thru Parade happening at Angell Park.
If you can’t make it to Angell Park, view holiday lights on local and surrounding community fire trucks and emergency vehicles – all from the warmth and comfort of your home.
Of course, if you can make it to Angell Park, the drive thru event is scheduled to happen between 5-7 p.m. with the drive thru route beginning at the Angell Park entrance off of Grove Street and then exiting on Park Street.
Visitors will then be encouraged to drive west down Linnerud Drive and then north on Bird Street to Main Street to see the lit Christmas tree in front of the Sun Prairie Historical Library and Museum.
“We’ve made it a tradition to provide live TV and radio coverage from the annual Tree Lighting and Fire Truck Parade,” said Sun Prairie Media Center Director Jeff Robbins. “And while the event this year is no doubt different, we are happy to continue to be there for the ceremonial lighting of the tree which I know for a lot of residents really kicks off the holiday season.”
Robbins also encourages those planning to drive thru the holiday lights parade to tune their car radio to 103.5 FM The Sun Community Radio, which will be featuring commercial-free holiday music during the entire event.
