The sudden death of Steve J. Buss in a crash/train derailment accident has friends and family remembering the 1982 Sun Prairie grad.
Buss, 58, was killed on Dec. 15 when a dump truck hit Buss’s van pushing it under the train near U.S. Highway 141 in the Town of Pound. Marinette County Sheriff Jerome Sauve reported that a second dump truck hit the first dump truck causing the train to derail. The crash remains under investigation. Authorities reported fog and low visibility at the time of the accident, around 11:17 a.m.
Buss, known as “Buzz” or “Hawk” to his friends, was raised in Sun Prairie along with his five brothers and one sister. Buss loved athletic and played football, baseball and hockey while in Sun Prairie. He even helped out in the pit crew during the midget car races. Buss met his wife Shawn at a local Sun Prairie hangout.
Big sister Janell Desjarlais and mom Lou Ann still live in Sun Prairie. Desjarlais said the family wants Steve to be remembered for how he lived with kindness and compassion to others, instead of how he died.
“If people could think about Steve and the fun and joy they had with him and his big smile, and not think about the tragic way he went—that would be the best way to remember him,” Desjarlais.
After hearing about the death, family friend Rick Erickson posted some newspaper stories and photos of Buss in his high school days on the “If you grew up in Sun Prairie” Facebook page. Erickson remembers Buss as having a “contagious smile and great attitude” and encouraged others to share stories of him on social media.
In his 20’s, Buss moved from Sun Prairie to Kaukauna. He coached the Kaukauna High School track team. When his daughter got involved with pole vaulting, Buss volunteered as a coach at AP Vaulting, a Green Bay pole vault and training facility.
For more than seven years at the facility, Buss mentored and helped teens become better athletes, no matter what school they were from. His daughter even remembers him coaching one of her competitors in the sport, so eager to give every kid a chance.
Desjarlais said her younger brother was just that kind of guy.
“He was a very compassionate and really liked helping people out,” Desjarlais said.
A GoFundMe account has been set up to help Buss’s wife, Shawn, and their two children, 21-year-old Jessica and 13-year-old son Blake. Donations have nearly hit the $15,000 goal as of Wednesday.
“Donations were coming in as soon as the site went live,” Desjarlais said. “I was just so blown away by people’s kindness. That alone speaks volumes of how much people loved him.”
Some of Buss’s longtime Sun Prairie friends have also stepped up to help the family.
The family know few details of the crash that killed Buss but authorities reported dangerous driving conditions because of heavy fog.
Before the accident, Buss reportedly rolled down the window while the vehicles were stopped at on the four lane highway railroad crossing and urged the truck driver next to him to, “drive safe in this weather.”
Sauve said Wisconsin State Patrol will release a crash report and as is procedure in fatal crashes, and the case will be referred to the Marinette County District Attorney’s Office for review.
Desjarlais last saw her brother in October when she decided to take a detour while on a shopping trip to visit him. Looking back, she said she’s glad she made the time to do that.
One of the uplifting moments in a week of grief, Desjarlais said, is the connection she has made with Buss’s old friends following his sudden death.
“This may encourage friends who haven’t talked to one another to reconnect,” Desjarlais said. “If you have a friend you’ve been wanting to call, do it now, don’t wait.”
A memorial gathering will be held for Buss Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 from 3-6 p.m. at the Verkuilen Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home, 2401 Fieldcrest Dr., Kaukauna with a short memory sharing at 6 p.m.