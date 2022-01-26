The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction recently announced it is seeking sponsors to provide meals to children living in economically disadvantaged areas in Wisconsin through its Summer Food Service Program.
Sponsors can be public or private, nonprofit school food authorities or nonprofit summer camps, units of local, municipal, county, tribal, or state governments, private nonprofit organizations (special considerations and restrictions apply), and public or private colleges or universities currently participating in the National Youth Sports and Precollege Programs.
Local school districts combining meal programs with summer school sessions are among the most common program sponsors.
Interested prospective sponsors must contact the program coordinator and complete the SFSP application no later than June 15, 2022.
Through partnerships and creative collaboration, school districts work with area organizations to extend the SFSP beyond summer school programs to serve more children in need.
In accordance with federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.
Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g. braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.) should contact the agency (state or local) where they applied for benefits.
Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at 1-800-877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.