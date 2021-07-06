The City of Sun Prairie recently updated the status of the Cliff Street Reconstruction Project.
City Staff Engineer Clint Christenson said the update as of July 6 involves the contractor beginning to install new water main today at the Cliff Street - North Bristol Street intersection.
Because of the work, North Bristol Street will have a lane shift but will remain open in both directions.
The contractor will be working on water main for most of the week.
If there are any planned water service interruptions, you will receive a notice the day prior to the water being shut off.
Individuals with questions may email Christenson at cchristenson@cityofsunprairie.com.