Staff at the Sun Prairie Media Center have been busy producing a virtual graduation for the Sun Prairie High School class of 2020.
This year’s virtual ceremony is now complete and will premiere on Friday, June 12, beginning at 6:30 p.m.
The broadcast will include class speeches recorded remotely as well as a complete reading of graduates accompanied by their senior pictures.
The Media Center is also offering DVD and USB copies of the virtual graduation ceremony for sale. DVDs and USBs make great gifts for grads, family members, and friends! Go to sunprairiemediacenter.com/sphsgraduation for more information and to order.
“I’m thrilled that the district approached us with this idea,” said SPMC director Jeff Robbins. “Anything we can do to brighten what has been a tough year for high school seniors, we are happy to do. I think what we put together is a well-deserved tribute to this year’s class. Much thanks to my staff and especially Rachel Packard for working so hard on this project.”
Be sure to watch the 2020 Sun Prairie High School Virtual Graduation LIVE Friday June 12 at 6:30 PM on KSUN Charter channel 983, TDS channels 13/1013 or on the KSUN app on a Roku or Apple TV device. The ceremony will also be streamed online at sunprairiemediacenter.com/ksun and on the Sun Prairie Media Center smartphone app.
Finally, the ceremony will run on the Sun Prairie School’s YouTube channel.
The Media Center thanks the sponsors of this virtual graduation production: McFarland State Bank, Cardinal Heating and Air Conditioning, The Exchange Club of Sun Prairie, Woodman’s, Hebl & Hebl Law Offices, Heartland Church, Wilde East Towne Honda, Day One Pizza, and Bank of Sun Prairie.
