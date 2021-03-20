The City of Sun Prairie will receive a Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (WDNR) urban forestry grant to reimburse expenses associated with emerald ash borer (EAB) remediation and removal efforts in 2020, according to a resolution approved March 16 by the Sun Prairie City Council.
The city recently received notification that it received the $17,486 grant, according to a memo from Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry (SPPRF) Director Kristin Grissom.
In October, the Committee of the Whole approved a SPPRF staff request to apply for the grant program to assist in the city’s management of EAB. Grissom said the grant was specifically for the increase of removals of infected ash trees and their subsequent replacements.
The Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department applied for a WNDR 2021 matching grant and was successful at obtaining it. Grissom wrote in the memo the SPPRF Department recently received notification that the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has partially funded the project.
The grant will be used for contracted removals of ash trees found to be in declining condition, Grissom wrote, as well as replacing each tree that has been removed. The 2021 Forestry operating budget can be used for the required match.
Alders approved the grant as well as a budget amendment to offset the revenue as part of the 2021 city budget.
Proclamations bestowed
Mayor Paul Esser virtually presented two proclamations — one supporting the Sun Prairie Public Library’s participation in National Library Week April 4-10, and a second congratulating the City of Sun Prairie for winning its fifth Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for its comprehensive annual financial report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019.
District 1 Alder Steve Stocker added his congratulations to City Finance Officer Kristin Vander Kooi and the other Finance Department staff for the “five-peat” performance.
Library Director Svetha Hetzler also thanked the mayor for presenting the proclamation.
The proclamation notes the library “serves as a dynamic and positive force in the community by connecting
residents with the world of ideas, literacy, literature, and information, and by creating opportunities for all residents
to participate, connect, and discover through emerging and traditional resources and services . . .”
“This national recognition is something that all librarians and all people who work in libraries are proud of,” Hetzler said, referring to the National Library Week designation.
Hetzler thanked the library staff, volunteers and Friends of the Library for making the library a true community center in Sun Prairie. She singled out the Urban Sun Black Voices Book Club, with discussions led by Sun Prairie residents Donna Mackey and Marilyn Ruffin to encourage conversations about race, because it has been honored regionally and nationally.
Hetzler also thanked library patrons for being a valuable part of the library. “We are connected to our community,” Hetzler added, “because of our library patrons.
Chicory Way, Aspen Place, and Juniper Street Reconstruction Project bid awarded
With a $30,000 budget amendment, alders acted on a city engineering staff recommendation and awarded the bid for the Chicory Way, Aspen Place, and Juniper Street Reconstruction Project to S&L Underground, Inc. from Lodi for $1,824,077.95.
The award was contingent on an approved budget amendment from the city council to increase the sanitary sewer budget from $70,000 to $102,054.54.
Clean Water Fund loan, revenue bonds approved
Acting on a recommendation from city staff, alders approved the Issuance and Sale of up to $17,382,165 Sewerage System Revenue Bonds, Series 2021 and a loan from the Wisconsin Clean Water Fund to assist with the Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) upgrade.
“The Clean Water Fund program is a low interest loan program sponsored through the State of Wisconsin for sewer projects just like this,” Jon Cameron from Ehlers Associates said, adding that the loan is revenue-backed, using sewer revenues to back the loan for a term of 20 years at 1.485%.
The City of Sun Prairie is currently in the process of upgrading its WWTP, but has also spent a significant amount of time and $500,000 each year televising sewer lines to repair leaks to prevent clear water infiltration from storm water and damaged laterals, according to City Director of Administrative Services Connie DeKemper.
Merry annexation approved
Acting on a Sun Prairie Plan Commission recommendation, alders approved an Annexation Agreement with the Merry Brothers and an Ordinance approving a Petition for Direct Annexation (Attachment) of approximately 35.22 acres of Merry land located south of Token Creek and north of Stonehaven Drive, from the Village of Windsor into the City of Sun Prairie.
In response to a question from District 4 Alder Al Guyant, City Planning Director Tim Semmann said the sizes of lots in the proposed development would be less than the one acre size initially discussed at the plan commission meeting.
Semmann said platting for the proposed development remains to be completed, but that just one lot would be one acre in size in the neighborhood.
Lot sizes would be comparable to The Reserve, a single family home development located near the Merry land that also includes a Sun Prairie Area School District elementary school.
April 6 council meeting canceled
Alders approved a resolution canceling the Tuesday, April 6 meeting because of the planned spring general election. In addition to requiring extra time from the clerk’s office, the election also sees many city government and elected officials working at the polls.
The council is scheduled to hold a special meeting on Tuesday, March 30, according to Esser.
Goodbye Guyant?
Alders and Esser bade farewell to District 4 Alder Al Guyant, who did not seek reelection in the April 6 spring general election.
“As most of you know, a lot of us are here in these Brady Bunch squares because of Al and his influence,” Stocker told the Zoom meeting, broadcast live on KSUN.
“I’m sad we’re not going to move forward together, but I certainly understand,” remarked District 1 Alder Terry McIlroy, “and I will be reaching out often for advice.”
“You know, in past times you hear people who were in alder positions . . . talk about what a privilege it is to serve,” Guyant said, adding that if you haven’t done it, it sounds like a cliché.
“This is such a wonderful town,” Guyant said. “The staff is truly beyond compare and you fellow alders, I said before, this is a council I dreamed we could have, and it’s here. And I truly love you all, and I’ll stop or I will cry. So thank you.”
Esser reminded Guyant that there is a special meeting set for March 30th.
“Oh good! I can thank some more,” Guyant said.
“We’re going to get you back for the same pay,” Esser said.
Then there was some gentle aldermanic ribbing of Guyant about health insurance before Esser wrapped up the meeting.
“You’ve been a great friend to us all,” Esser said.
