City of Sun Prairie declares snow emergency

The City of Sun Prairie has declared a snow emergency effective at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020.

The City of Sun Prairie is declaring a snow emergency beginning Saturday, Dec. 12 at 3 p.m. and ending at 6 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 13.

A Snow Emergency means there is no parking on any City of Sun Prairie street until 6 a.m., on Sunday Dec. 13, 2020 or until the Snow Emergency has been canceled.

Vehicles parked on the street in violation of this ordinance can be ticketed by Sun Prairie police ($50 fine) and may be towed.

