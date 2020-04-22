Love to make movies and videos? Sign up for SPMC’s summer workshops, scheduled this summer from July 6 through July 30.
The workshops are designed for budding journalists, filmmakers and actors who want a fun and creative way to express themselves.
Participants will be introduced to media production in a fun, hands-on learning environment that is conveniently located in the same building as the Sun Prairie Public Library at 1350 Linnerud Drive.
The courses will inspire kids in a creative atmosphere to learn communication skills they can use for a lifetime. Nothing is impossible when you have a camera, an idea and a group of friends.
More information and online registration is available online at kids4.tv.
Registration is already open and will close on June 19. All workshops will meet at the Sun Prairie Media Center. Discounted rates for SPMC members are available. More information on memberships are available at sunprairiemediacenter.com.
Workshops include:
• Adventures in Movie Making, July 6-9.
• Adventures in Reporting, July 6-9.
• Adventures in Animation, July 13-16.
• Adventures in Sports Production, July 13-16.
• Adventures in Photography. Meets July 22-25.
• Adventures in Music Videos, July 20-23.
• Adventures in Live Television, July 24.
• Adventures in Internet Videos, July 27-30.
• Adventures in Podcasting, July 27-28.
• Adventures in Mobile Filmmaking, July 29-20.
Please note the dates above may be subject to change due to the uncertainty of planning summer events in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The SPMS reassures parents that refunds for the summer workshop fees will be honored before the registration deadline of June 19 (even if your summer plans change too).
Questions? E-mail SPMC”s Mara Trusty at mtrusty@cityofsunprairie.com.
