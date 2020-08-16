A $26 million senior housing/office-retail building proposed to be built on the site of the former McGovern’s Club property at 818 W. Main St. received an approval recommendation Aug. 11 from the Sun Prairie Plan Commission.
But the project may not happen unless the developer gets tax increment finance (TIF) assistance.
The four-story building will include 100 units of affordable senior housing targeting households of between 30 percent and 80 percent of median income, with 60 one bedroom units renting between $520 and $1,023 while 40 two bedroom units will rent for between $621 and $1,296 per month.
The project includes 3,726 sq. ft. of office-retail space, “with a specific tenant in mind,” according to the project letter of intent. The project will also include an outdoor patio area at the corner of Bird and Main as well as a plaza/green space with a gazebo adjacent to the retail space.
One of the developers connected with the project from Merriam, Kansas-based Cohen Esrey Development Group told the Sun Prairie Plan Commission on Aug. 11 that the project would likely not move forward without TIF assistance.
A memo to the plan commission from City Planner Philip Gritzmacher Jr. said tenants and users of the commercial space would access the 94 underground parking stalls and 53 surface stalls from either West Main Street or Buena Vista Drive – a total of 147 spaces. Sun Prairie city ordinances require 1.75 spaces per 1-bedroom unit, 2 spaces per 2-bedroom unit, and 1 space per 300 sqft of office/retail space – a total of 197 spaces. However, the ordinance allows the total number of spaces required for senior housing to be reduced by up to 50%.
A variation allowing a 27% reduction in required parking for the residential component is being requested in this case.
Gritzmacher wrote in his report that the existing North Bird Street access would be removed and would require the amendment of a shared access easement between the subject parcel and the motel property directly to the west.
The city is a party to the easement, according to Gritzmacher, and would need to vacate its interest in a portion of the parcel prior to construction of the proposed structure.
The plan has been refined since the commission first reviewed a Concept Plan for the development in April and improved all areas the commission sought to be improved except for the cross-access easement, according to Gritzmacher.
Cross access is desirable for Sun Prairie emergency services to access both the motel property and the new 818 W. Main St. project.
Because the city is a party to the original cross access agreement, city staff suggested the installation of a breakaway bollard-controlled cross access for public safety agencies until a time at which the motel site redevelops.
Gritzmacher wrote in the commission memo that the applicant has indicated that they agree to this suggestion and are currently designing both the secondary access to the motel site as well as the bollard-controlled cross access.
District 3 Alder Maureen Crombie, who said there is a need for more affordable senior housing in Sun Prairie, wondered what will happen to the existing residents of the tourist cabins located on the site.
Brian Sweeney told alders as part of the application for WHEDA tax credits, the developer will provide $1,000 to each of the 15 displaced residents and give them the opportunity to relocate to the new apartments if they are eligible.
The developer will also provide any technical assistance required to move to a new residence.
Sweeney said the developer recently completed a similar project in Reedsburg which included relocation money and assistance.
Other commissioners asked about the retail mix, the exercise space and whether or not the four-story building proposed in the general development plan was what the Main Street Corridor plan recommended.
“Really this is the fulfillment of what was envisioned on that corner,” City Planning Director Tim Semmann told the commission.
Commissioners recommended city council approval of the plan on a unanimous vote, with one commissioner absent.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.