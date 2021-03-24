The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reminding motorists the speed limit within the I-39/90 Project work zones is reduced to 60 mph. The work zones are located at the I-39/90 interchanges with:
• US 12/18 (Beltline) (Exit 142 A-B) in Madison;
• WIS 26/Milton Avenue (Exit 171A) and US 14/Humes Road (Exit 171B) in Janesville; and
• I-43/WIS 81 interchange (Exit 185) in Beloit.
Work zone safety is one of WisDOT’s top priorities. Penalties for careless driving in work zones are steep. To enforce these speed limits and other traffic laws, the Wisconsin State Patrol will increase patrols and conduct aerial surveillance. Speeding citations are double in work zones and can range up to $600.
Repeat violators, intoxicated and impaired motorists face penalties of up to $1,200.
Fines up to $700 along with a 3½ year prison sentence are possible when driver actions result in an injured worker. Higher fines and longer prison terms are imposed in cases of vehicular manslaughter. Punishment also increases for intoxicated drivers and repeat offenders.
Talking on hand-held devices is illegal while driving in Wisconsin work zones. Drivers cited for violating this law will receive a $40 fine for the first offense and $100 for subsequent offenses.
When entering work zones, please be patient, pay attention to the surroundings, and abide by the following guiding principles:
• Eliminate distractions like eating, drinking, talking on the phone or using other electronic devices.
• Expect the unexpected. Speed limits may be reduced, traffic lane configurations may be altered. Workers, worker vehicles and heavy equipment may be present on or near the road.
• Give yourself room. Rear-end collisions are the most common work zone crash, so don’t tailgate.
• Allow extra time and distance when braking and look for signs. Orange, diamond-shaped signs warn motorists of upcoming work zone conditions such as lane closures, flaggers, and other work activities.
• Be patient. If workers are not visible, it does not mean they are not present. Observe all work zone signs. An “END ROAD WORK” sign will signify the end of each work zone.
• Plan ahead. Leave early or map out an alternate route. Find the latest road conditions and work zone news at 511 Wisconsin.
• Follow the law. Obey all traffic control devices. Never exceed posted speed limits.
• Slow down and/or move over when flashing lights are visible and emergency activities are underway.
Information on the I-39/90 Expansion Project can be found at www.i39-90.wi.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.