The Sun Prairie Police Department on Dec. 8 announced referred charges in connection with a Nov. 18 shooting in the Palace Cinemas parking lot.
SPPD Lt. Kevin Konopacki said in a press release that on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at approximately 3:40 a.m., officers received a report of a 16-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his head in the parking lot of the Palace Cinema Movie Theater, 2830 Hoepker Road in Sun Prairie.
Also at the crime scene was a 14 and 12 year old male. Investigation indicates that the 16 year old male accidentally shot himself. The gun has been recovered and secured by police.
The investigation has revealed that the gun was stolen from a vehicle in a residential area near the Palace Cinema Movie Theater on the evening of Tuesday November 17. All 3 juveniles (12, 14 and 16 year old males) are from Madison.
Criminal charges have been referred for the following:
• A 16-year-old male from Madison for Operating a Motor Vehicle without the Owner’s Consent. This is the same 16 year old male juvenile who accidentally shot himself in the head when he was passing the stolen gun (stolen from a vehicle in Sun Prairie) to a rear juvenile passenger while sitting in the stolen vehicle. The vehicle was stolen in Madison. He has survived his wounds.
• A 12-year-old male from Madison for Burglary While Armed and Obstructing an Officer.
• A 14-year-old male from Madison for Party to a Crime (PTAC) of Burglary While Armed and for Obstructing an Officer. PTAC is just for the Burglary While Armed.
• A 14-year-old male juvenile from Madison for Party to a Crime (PTAC) of Burglary While Armed and for Obstructing an Officer. PTAC is just for the Burglary While Armed.
