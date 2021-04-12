Sun Prairie sixth grader Keena (Bug) Schroeder donated $500 to the Sun Prairie Area School District’s Hunger Hero Campaign after raising funds by selling gourmet cheesecakes.
During the pandemic, Keena decided to combine her spirit of entrepreneurship, her passion for helping others, and love for baking to create Bug’s Bakery. Through this effort, she donated $5 from every cheesecake sold to a local charity, raising $500 for the district’s Hunger Hero Campaign.
Schroeder spent a lot of time researching charities to support with her bakery’s proceeds, but ultimately chose to donate to the Sun Prairie Area School District’s Hunger Hero Campaign, a program that helps pay down student lunch balances (Sun Prairie schools do not turn students away from breakfast or lunch if they do not have funds in their account, which is why this balance tends to be significant each year).
Assistant Superintendent for Operations, Janet Rosseter, commented, “I’m so proud to be able to support Keena’s philanthropic efforts. She is such a role model for our younger generation."
Rosseter praised Schroeder for seeing a community need and devising a way to tackle it.
"Our students, who otherwise fall through financial support cracks, win because they are supported by her generous donation to the Hunger Hero Campaign," Rosseter added. "And Keena wins as well, because giving is both intrinsically and extrinsically fulfilling. Efforts like this make our community a special place.”
Schroeder will virtually attend the Sun Prairie Area School District’s School Board Meeting on Monday, April 12 to present the check.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.