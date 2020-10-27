Dane County’s Personnel and Finance Committee is scheduled to take up the 2021 Dane County budget this week.
The six other county board standing committees -- Zoning and Land Regulation; Executive; Health and Human Needs; Public Protection and Judiciary; Environment Agriculture and Natural Resources; and Public Works and Transportation -- has met during the last few weeks to hear from county department heads on their budget requests, receive testimony from members of the public, and make recommendations on any budget amendments to be sent to the Personnel and Finance Committee.
More information on the County’s budget process can be found here: https://board.countyofdane.com/budget
The Personnel and Finance Committee will be meeting Tuesday and Wednesday this week to review any amendments to the budget and hear testimony from the public.
“As the Personnel and Finance Committee makes recommendations to the County Board on spending priorities for the coming year, we need to hear from members of the public on what their priorities are for the next year. In a tight budget year, it is critical to hear what is most important to the residents of Dane County,” said Supervisor Patrick Miles (District 34) and Chair of the Personnel and Finance Committee.
The meetings are scheduled to include amendments by the appropriate oversight committee.
Tuesday October 27
5:30pm https://dane.legistar.com/View.ashx?M=A&ID=737971&GUID=8ED276D0-2A48-4538-BCC3-45EB96C17813
• Environment, Agriculture, and Natural Resources Committee oversight
• Public Works and Transportation Committee oversight
• Zoning and Land Regulation Committee oversight
• Executive Committee oversight
Wednesday October 28
5:30pm https://dane.legistar.com/View.ashx?M=A&ID=737972&GUID=14991570-1CE2-4A41-B117-131F13DDFF87
• Health and Human Needs oversight
• Public Protection & Judiciary Committee oversight
The Personnel and Finance Committee will also meet next week to make a recommendation on the budget to the full county board. The board will start budget deliberations on Nov. 9.
The 37-member, nonpartisan Dane County Board of Supervisors represents the needs and welfare of all residents of Dane County, Wisconsin, and sets policy for Dane County operations in the areas of human needs, infrastructure, criminal justice, the environment and county finance. The board meets twice monthly at 7 p.m. Agendas are available at https://dane.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.