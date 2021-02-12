Three Sun Prairie Area School District administrators on Monday Feb. 8 apologized for the Feb. 1 Patrick Marsh Middle School (PMMS) social studies activity in which three teachers asked sixth graders on the first day of Black History Month how they would punish a slave.
According to a screenshot of the lesson, students were given the following scenario: “A slave stands before you. This slave has disrespected his master by telling him, ‘You are not my master!’ How will you punish this slave?”
Dazarrea Ervins, whose son was in the class, circulated the screenshot on social media. Her son, Zayvion Hopkins, said in a statement that he now feels “unsafe and unwelcomed” at Patrick Marsh. The family has retained an attorney and intends to file suit against the district.
“I felt really surprised, shocked and mind-blown,” Hopkins told NBC-15.
Parents, community leaders and activists criticized the lesson as inappropriate and insensitive — including individuals who submitted comments to the board to be read during Monday night’s meeting.
The district placed the teachers responsible on leave, launched an investigation and demanded a public apology from Teachers Pay Teachers — which has since apologized, called the lesson “unacceptable, inappropriate and antithetical to TpT’s values” and removed it from its site.
Superintendent Brad Saron joined Assistant Superintendent of Teaching, Learning and Equity Stephanie Leonard-Witte and Assistant Superintendent of Operations Janet Rosseter issued the apologies during the first portion of the Sun Prairie School Board’s regularly scheduled meeting on Feb. 8.
The apologies followed a letter issued earlier in the day by Saron and Sun Prairie School Board President Steve Schroeder that pledged to allow Leonard-Witte to keep her job despite calls by two families and a petition drive to terminate her employment.
In addition to the apologies, the district on Feb. 8 outlined the following action steps to improve teaching and learning in the SPASD:
• Develop plans to engage the district’s racially and culturally diverse community in the development of a systemwide anti-racist, culturally responsive instructional framework;
• Reconvene the Social Studies Committee to review the social studies curriculum “with a lens of anti-racism and cultural responsiveness”;
• Review social studies instructional materials adopted by the SPASD in 2019;
• Create a rubric for staff to review supplementary materials for instruction “with an emphasis on cultural competencies”; and
• Creation of a race readiness reflection form for educators to use as they develop lessons and activities that involve race, racism, oppression and injustice.
Public reaction
In comments provided to the board before Monday’s meeting, the public was mixed in its criticism and support of the district in the wake of the PMMS social studies slavery activity.
“There is no question the word ‘slave’ holds strong emotional and historical connotations related to today’s issues,” wrote retired UW Adjunct Law Professor John Nicholas Schweitzer, “but it should not automatically shut down rational discussion of, and education about, those very issues. The purpose of school is to educate. The lesson could have been, and still could be, an opportunity to talk about what happened in the distant past, the recent past, and today’s society. Handled well, that question could lead to a better-informed understanding both of history and our our current culture.”
Schweitzer urged the school board not to treat the incident as a matter for discipline, but instead a warning or caution.
“There is no excuse for traumatizing Black students, and all students, by making them imagine themselves as slave owners and role play how they would punish another human being,” wrote Vanessa McDowell, CEO of YWCA Madison. “For your African American students, you asked them to imagine how they and their ancestors would be beaten, and to empathize with the person beating them. That is outrageous.”
Adding that the incident “requires more than an apology,” McDowell demanded the district take full responsibility and dismantle systems that led to the assignment. “We expect you to take swift, immediate action.”
Parent Greg Carpenter, who has experienced discrimination and racism as an African American, said he did not think one of the teachers involved was racist.
“There are mounting racial tensions and very sensitive situations,” Carpenter wrote. “However, I feel that this is leading to exaggerated reactions from people. As a black man, we talk about wanting the complete history tight so that there can be a more complete understanding of the black resentment in this country, While the question itself was poorly phrased and presented in the lesson, it horrifies me to think that a teacher’s life and career are being attacked because of an error.”
District 19 County Board Supervisor Teran Peterson, also president of the African American Parent Network, listed demands from the group, including the formation of an equity department (read all of the letters submitted to the board for the Feb. 8 meeting with the online version of this story at sunprairiestar.com).
Leonard-Witte said the district has committed to hiring an equity position no later than July 1, but Saron said Tuesday the new position would need to be added to the 2021-22 SPASD budget and had few other details about the position or whether it would be an assistant superintendent position as the AAPN requested.
Board member reaction
Marilyn Ruffin, the board’s only Black member who will leave the board in April, had the most to say on the subject. She said that while she questioned the lesson and its timing, she did not want slavery to be avoided as subject matter for future social studies discussions.
“We cannot cancel or change the past, but . . . we can demand that accurate retelling of our history. We have to be able to let our babies, let our students — our white students and our black students — know the history in an accurate telling. I have whole bunch of notes on here, but I do want to say that as far as us as a district, us as a school board, and I want to take responsibility as well, because you know, the action all is on us as well.”
“Marilyn couldn’t have said things better for me. I’m just going to lift her voice up and not repeat,” board member Bryn Horton said. “And I would like to make my commitment as a white woman in the Sun Prairie community and Sun Prairie area school district school board and to support and do as much as I can . . . to help do what we need to do to move things forward in this community.”
“I would just like to say that education of our past is important and we need to learn about our history going back 2000 years ago,” remarked board member Carol Albright, a former Sun Prairie teacher. “It’ll help us understand the present, but more importantly, it will help us shape the future. I think we have much work to do, and I think that we’re continuing that work. Thank you for the presentation. And I look forward to working as an individual and as a school board member to keep this work moving forward.”
Schroeder read a statement from Board Vice President Tom Weber, who voiced support for Leonard-Witte, criticized the slavery social studies activity and criticized those who were behind the petition to have Leonard-Witte removed from her district employment.
“The teaching lesson that occurred last week at Patrick Marsh Middle School was irresponsible, reprehensible, incomprehensible and a gross misjudgment with regard to acceptable teaching practices in any classroom — Sun Prairie or otherwise,” Weber’s statement reads.
“What was presented to students is in contrast to everything we stand for as a board, as a district and as a community. It neither reflects our vision or mission as a school district, and I’ll look forward to seeing the report from the ongoing investigation that is being conducted to understand how this possibly could have occurred so that we can ensure that it never happens again,” Weber’s statement reads.
Weber commended Saron, Leonard-Witte and Rosseter and their staff in dealing with the issues swiftly and appropriately.
“I have full confidence that once the investigation is completed, they will again act swiftly to deal appropriately with the personnel involved and correct the circumstances that allowed this to happen,” Weber’s statement reads.
SPASD Director of Human Resources Chris Sadler told the board that the investigation of the three teachers, currently on administrative leave, will continue using a third party attorney with experience in conducting investigations. He said the investigation will be thorough and follow all legal guidelines.
Saron said the community will be updated on the progress of the investigation.
“Some people have decided to draw attention to our assistant superintendent of teaching learning and equity, Stephanie Leonard-Witte, but what few people obviously do not realize is how much of a true champion of equity Steph has been in our district,” Weber also wrote in his statement.
“The issues of equity, diversity and racial justice are forefront on her mind. Always. I’ve witnessed this in numerous meetings, both in groups and individually,” Weber added. “She is passionate about this issue as it relates to nearly everything we do in order to achieve results for every student every day.”
“Unfortunately, the motive that some individuals behind this attention relate to personal issues and concerns and have little to do with the incident that occurred,” Weber’s statement reads. “Other individuals involved do not have any understanding of who Steph is, what she has done or what she stands for.”
“It’s clear that as a school district — and as I think that you alluded to Marilyn as a Sun Prairie community — we have a lot of work to do,” Schroeder said in his remarks during the meeting. “And I, like Bryn, want to commit as someone who has lots of privilege myself — a commitment to every child, every staff member, and every citizen in this community to do everything that I can to achieve racial justice in the Sun Prairie community. I pledge to stand with our students, our three superintendents, faculty, staff, the rest of our administration, and this community who will work every day on behalf of kids.”
The board president told the board he believes Leonard-Witte is the correct person for the job, and knew that more than six years ago, when he interviewed her for her position.
“We have a lot of work to do in this school district,” Schroeder told Leonard-Witte, “no more important work than around racial justice and equity, but there’s nobody I want leading that work more than you. Thank you for allowing me to say that.”
Community engagement
The SPASD is proposing these steps to engage the community:
• Begin restorative circles for PMMS sixth grade students and staff;
• Consultation with the YWCA regarding the creation of Restorative Circle Discussions with both the PMMS community and the entire Sun Prairie community as a whole through the Sun Prairie Community Schools;
• Seeking to partner with the Transformative Action Network and the Dane County Timebank to present abolitionist restorative circles with the Sun Prairie community;
• In the long term, begin Courageous Conversation Global Foundation Interracial Community Healing Circles in Sun Prairie.
Late Tuesday, the SPASD also issued a statement responding to criticism leveled by those who said the SPASD is not acting in good faith in its plans to collaborate with community partners for the Restorative Circle Discussions, then provided screen shots of texts and emails showing that beginning conversations have begun.
“While we would like to state the facts, we would also like to make room for the idea that all partners involved in this situation may have a position of being partially correct,” the SPASD statement reads. “For all of us, this dialogue represents a distraction from our shared goal for racial equity. It is of immediate importance to stay focused on our kids, families, staff, and community for collaborative action.”
