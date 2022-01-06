The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin (PSC) is now accepting applications for the 2022 Nonprofit Access Grant Program. The program provides grant funding to facilitate affordable access to telecommunications.
The PSC can award up to $500,000 in grants and applications are due at 4 p.m. on March 1, 2022.
“Access to affordable and reliable telecommunications services is extremely important, especially as we continue to navigate our way through the pandemic,” said PSC Chairperson Rebecca Cameron Valcq. “These grants will play a critical role in ensuring nonprofit organizations can expand their reach and help get people connected.”
Applicants must be nonprofit organizations proposing projects that will give affordable access to a basic set of essential telecommunications services to low-income households, people with disabilities, or customers in areas of the state with relatively high costs of services.
Grant applications for the program must be submitted using the PSC Grants System. The system allows applicants to manage their applications online throughout the submission process. The PSC will host a webinar on the application process and the PSC Grants System on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, from 10:30–11:30 a.m.
Webinar registration information can be found here.