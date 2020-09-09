Abby Barr and her two daughters examined the statue dedicated Friday, July 10, 2020 during a ceremony marking the second anniversary of the natural gas explosion that killed her husband, Sun Prairie Fire Capt. Cory Barr, and destroyed five buildings in downtown Sun Prairie. Sun Prairie Emergency Services will conduct a 9/11 Ceremony at the statue on Friday, Sept. 11 beginning at 7:46 a.m.