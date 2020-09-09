On Friday, September 11, 2020 Sun Prairie Fire, Police and EMS will be participating in a small internal ceremony at 7:46 a.m. to mark when the first plane struck the World Trade Center in New York City.
The ceremony will be live-streamed on the Sun Prairie Fire Department Facebook page live for anyone interested in viewing.
Sun Prairie Emergency Services will be gathering at the memorial of fallen Sun Prairie Fire Capt. Cory Barr as they remember the events of that tragic day Sept. 11, 2001.
Unfortunately due to current circumstances this is a private event, however, Sun Prairie Emergency Services does encourage the community to honor and remember those who were lost on that day. Feel free to visit the memorial statue outside the station at 135 N. Bristol St. (the statue is located on Barr Street, just outside the station) throughout the day.
