The Sun Prairie School Board heard a presentation from and posed for a photo with members of Sun Prairie Action Resource Coalition (SPARC) on Monday Dec. 20 — thanks to the Hunger Heroes program.
Cathy Pagel and Heather DuBois Bourenane from SPARC and Sun Prairie Community Schools Coordinator Jamie Racine joined Sun Prairie Area School District Director of School Nutrition, Kathy Walker, at the podium in the Sun Prairie High School library. The board listed it as a “partnership recognition” between the district and SPARC to fight hunger.
Pagel and DuBois Bourenane brought with them a check that they said conservatively reflects the amount given to the Sun Prairie Area School District’s Hunger Heroes program in less than a decade: $17,500.
Racine, however, said the Sun Prairie Community Schools’ five school pantries are either open or in the planning stages — and continue to be championed by Sun Prairie School Board President Steve Schroeder.
DueBois Bourenane and Pagel also reminded the board of a successful Snack Pack program where SPARC provides snacks to children who need them.
DuBois Bourenane reminded the school board of a piece of proposed legislation at the state level that would do away with school lunch prices and simply provide them to children free of charge. She said the federal government’s efforts to provide hot lunch and meals to families during the pandemic led to some legislators at the state and federal levels proposing free hot lunches for all public school students.
Choir students sing
Under the direction of Candie Douglas, the Sun Prairie East High School Choir performed Christmas carols during the school board meeting (watch video of the performance online at sunprairiestar.com).
At the request of Schroeder, each choir student — including Sun Prairie School Board student member Sarah Rhoads — introduced themselves to the board.
Substitute rates OK’d
Acting on a recommendation from SPASD Director of Human Resources Chris Sadler, the board approved a $28.75 per hour substitute teaching hourly rate for the remainder of the 2021-22 school year.
In a memo to the board, Sadler said during the fall of 2018, the Professional Educator Handbook Section 13.02, “In-House Substitution” language was revised to reflect the 6-12 block scheduling change. The in-house subbing rate was $24 per hour.
An “in-house” substitute is defined as a current employee who teaches an additional class to cover an absent professional educator or an educator who may teach more students while another professional educator is out. The wage level has not been adjusted since 2018.
School districts, including Sun Prairie, have had to use in-house substitute coverage more than ever due to ongoing substitute teacher shortages. Even prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, districts were seeing shortages within their substitute pools. The COVID pandemic has exacerbated the shortage. Sun Prairie staff have needed to take on many extra responsibilities, especially in the area of in-house substituting.
Most recently, area districts’ in-house substitute rates ranged from $16/hour to $30/hour. Given the current substitute shortage and the effects of the pandemic, the pay in surrounding school districts have changed to range from $22/hour to $35/hour, with an average of approximately $25/hour.
“Our current employees are highly qualified to instruct our students,” Sadler wrote. “It is important to recognize the extra responsibilities they take on when substituting for their colleagues when a substitute is not able to be secured.”
“We recommend that a long-term structure is created to adjust in-house substitute rates using existing compensation structures,” Sadler wrote. “The annual in-house substitute rate would be calculated by averaging the professional educator bachelor’s degree base salary and the master’s degree base salary level and computing the average to an hourly rate, rounded up to the nearest quarter dollar. With over 58% of Sun Prairie professional educators having earned a master’s degree, it makes sense to average the two base salary levels.”
The in-house substitute rate change will have a cost impact of approximately $15,000 for the remainder of the 2021-22 school year. Subsequent years will be dependent on adjustments to the base level professional educator salary levels at the bachelor’s and master’s degree levels, according to Sadler.
Personnel Operating report ‘in compliance with exceptions’
The board accepted a Compliance Report for Operating Expectation 4 for Personnel Administration as in compliant with some exceptions noted.
Sadler explained that the measures were changed in January, resulting in seven areas of non-compliance.
“I really am really proud of everything we did in the last year and what we did to support our staff,” Sadler told the board.
Board Treasurer Dave Hoekstra said he appreciated the Screencast and the information about the program. “I too am proud of the results even though we didn’t hit all the benchmarks,” Hoekstra told Sadler.
Sun Prairie School Board Member Alwyn Foster asked whether or not the diversity of staff is keeping up with the demographics of students.
Sadler said the district is trying to stay ahead of student demographics by hiring as diverse of a work force as possible: “We haven’t gotten to a plus or minus percentage.”
Board Member Caren Diedrich also said she appreciated how the success of employees is placed squarely on their shoulders. “And I appreciated that,” Diedrich added.
Schroeder said he appreciated the focus on continuous improvement and said even though not all benchmarks were met, the report was transparent.
“It’s a testament to the integrity of the monitoring reports,” Schroeder said.
Sadler also gave a lot of credit to his Human Resources Department team and how the department handled the pandemic in 2020 and 2021.
Merry Christmas
Schroeder wished all board members as well as the public viewing the meeting live on KSUN a happy holiday season and a Happy New Year because the board is not scheduled to meet again in 2021.