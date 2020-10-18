Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison has received more requests for bicycles in 2020 than ever before. The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a bike boom because many people have more time to enjoy the outdoors.
As a result, many are finding bicycling to be a great option because it’s a socially distanced activity.
“We were able to give away 1,045 bikes in 2020 but we had requests of more than 2,500 bikes," Executive Director Kristie Goforth said. "While giving away over 1,000 bikes is a great start, we’ve barely scratched the surface of the need for bikes in Dane County."
Goforth said the goal right now is to collect as many unused bikes in the area so the group can refurbish them over the winter months and distribute them to nonprofits and schools next spring.
"We’ve already collected 500 bikes in September during Madison Bike Week and we hope to collect at least 500 more on Saturday, November 7,” Goforth said.
Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison is a nonprofit organization that works in the transportation equity space.
The mission of the organization is to see that every kid that wants a bicycle in Dane County has one. Each year, the organization strives to give away 1,500 to low income and diverse populations throughout Dane County. Free Bikes 4 Kidz has set an even bigger goal for next year and hopes to give away 2,021 bikes in May and June of 2021.
The organization seeks gently used bicycles of all shapes and sizes in the fall and winter then refurbishes them with the help of paid mechanics and volunteers for distribution in the spring.
On Saturday, Nov. 7, nine organizations throughout the area will host bike donation stations. Bikes can be dropped off at any of these locations from 12-3 p.m. in a safe and contactless method at the following locations:
Country Financial, 1777 W. Main Street, Sun Prairie;
Forward Madison FC at Breese Stevens Field, 917 E. Mifflin St., Madison;
JLA Architects, 800 W. Broadway, Monona;
Delta Beer Lab, 167 E. Badger Road, Madison;
The Thirsty Goat, 3040 Cahill Main, Fitchburg;
First Weber Realtors-West Towne, 429 Gammon Place, Madison;
Monona Fire Department - 1011 Nichols Road, Monona;
Oregon Police Department - 383 Park St., Oregon; and
Verona Fire Department - 101 Lincoln St., Verona.
Donations can also be made online at FB4KMadison.org or they can be mailed to PO Box 6594, Madison, WI 53716.
More information can be found at: https://fb4kmadison.org/pedaling-news/fb4k-november7-2020-bikedonations
Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison is a 501c3 nonprofit organization that has existed since its first bike giveaway in 2017. To date, over 4,700 bikes have been given away to community partners (nonprofits and schools) who are already serving area youth. The organization depends solely on financial and bike donations to make its work possible.
