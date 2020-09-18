This season would have marked the 28th consecutive year of Sun Prairie Media Center-produced Sun Prairie High School football game broadcasts.
The year 2020 would have also marked the 28th consecutive year that producer Mike Powers has served as the Media Center’s football play-by-play announcer.
Even though the pandemic has put SPHS football on hold (for now), Mike Powers and his broadcasting partner Bill Baker are back to talk football.
How? Well, recently Powers and Baker got together with Cardinal head football coach Brian Kaminski to talk about the latest with the football program and to reminisce about the 2019 season.
Those conversations will play as introductions and epilogues to replays of the 2019 home football season, which will begin airing on KSUN on Friday, Sept. 18.
Powers, Baker, and Kaminski talk about the new Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium at Ashley Field, the effect the pandemic has had on high school football, the chance for a spring season, conference realignment, and much more.
So if you’re itching to get your Cardinal football fix, stayed tuned to KSUN on Friday nights beginning Friday, Sept. 18th at 7 p.m. for these “new” Cardinal broadcasts, thanks to Kaminski and Sun Prairie Area School District Athletics and Activities Director Eric Nee for their support and cooperation.
The schedule for “Cardinal Rewind” is (all broadcasts start at 7 p.m.):
• Friday, Sept. 18, SPHS vs Madison Memorial, 8/23/19
• Friday, Sept. 25, SPHS vs Janesville Craig, 9/13/19
• Friday, Oct. 2, SPHS vs Verona, 9/20/19
• Friday, Oct. 9, SPHS vs Middleton, 10/11/19
• Friday, Oct. 16, SPHS vs Madison West, 10/18/19
KSUN is available on Spectrum (channel 983), TDS (channels 13 and 1013), as well as on Roku and Apple TV devices. KSUN is also available to live stream at sunprairiemediacenter.com and on the free Sun Prairie Media Center app, available to download from the App Store and Google Play.
