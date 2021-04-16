The Sun Prairie Area School District will spend up to $380,152 to remodel the library and large group instructional areas at Northside Elementary into a library and maker space, thanks to approval by the Sun Prairie School Board on Monday, April 12.
SPASD Director of Facilities and Grounds Kevin Sukow said in his report to the board that Northside Elementary School, which opened in 1962, has seen many additions and renovations, with the most recent work occurring last summer.
The library and Large Group Instruction (LGI) areas are well-used areas of the school that serve students, staff and community members, Sukow wrote, but both areas are well worn, showing the effects of use, and were identified by building administration as areas of concern for updating as part of the conserved funds from the Meadow View and Token Spring construction projects that the School Board directed to be used for building equity concerns in older elementary buildings. Sukow wrote that building staff started working with a furniture vendor to create a more modern space so that the Library more effectively supports students.
“As part of this planning, it was determined that a more significant remodel would be needed to support the vision,” Sukow reported. “The project was broken into a construction/renovation phase and a furniture phase. Bray Architects were engaged to lead a design team of of building and district staff to recreate the spaces.”
A final design was produced and approved by the district, Sukow added, and the design was then delivered to Findorff who was selected as SPASD Construction Management partner for projects associated with the 2016 Referendum to bid out the construction/renovation phase.
The project was solicited for bids in the middle of March, with bids dues back by March 30. The scope of work includes demolition of structure and finishes in the current library and adjoining hallway, and the demolition of finishes in the LGI. Work is set to be completed this summer.
Flooring and drywall work will be completed in the main hallway area. The library area will receive framing, drywall, flooring, plumbing, electrical and HVAC work, with glass windows and doors being added to increase visibility of the area and a new maker space will be created. The LGI will receive new flooring and finishes. Bids were received and evaluated by the SPASD and Findorff. Subcontractors will include Klein Dickert, Livesey, Central Ceilings, Monona Plumbing, Illingworth-Kilgust and 1901 Electric.
Sukow recommended allocating a district-held contingency of 5% to address any unforeseen circumstances that may arise outside of the scope of the project such as building infrastructure, envelope or utility issues identified once demolition begins. Sukow said the exterior of the building will not be opened and that all work is expected to happen inside the building.
Funding for the project will come from Fund 49, using conserved funds from the Meadow View and Token Springs construction project. The Sun Prairie School Board re-allocated the conserved funds to upgrade the oldest elementary buildings to have more equitable facilities (which was within the scope of the 2016 referendum).
The estimated cost for the construction/remodel phase of the project will be $362,050. The 5% contingency would add $18,102 to the project, for a total cost not to exceed $380,152, according to Sukow, who said Findorff was used for construction management because of the scope of the project.
“This is a multi-faceted project that will involve more trades than we feel it would be prudent for us to handle,” Sukow said.
Using Findorff to manage the project may also have resulted in lower than anticipated bids to complete the work. which was budgeted at $750,000. “Through bidding,” Sukow said, “we did very well for this project, considering what we had budgeted.”
Sukow said the facelift was a long time in coming and is “very much appreciated by the [Northside] staff.”
Sun Prairie School Board Vice President Tom Weber was less than enthused about the general renderings. “My impression when I saw the renderings was not one of great innovation and 21st century,” Weber said, adding that he hopes the district will consider innovative design in future space renovation projects.
School Board Treasurer Caren Diedrich had a different question: “I wondered exactly where the library is at Northside.”
Sukow explained the windows shown in the rendering are on the Klubertanz Drive side of the building. Visitors enter the library on the Klubertanz Drive side of the hallway before encountering the ramp.
In answer to Weber’s questions, Sukow said the renderings were for general purposes only, and that the district intends to contract with the same vendor used for the C.H. Bird and Westside elementary school library projects which were well-received by parents and students.
Recalling questions she asked of SPASD Director of Business and Finance Phil Frei, Diedrich said the district had until the end of 2021 to use the 2016 referendum proceeds. “I think this is an excellent use of this money,” Diedrich added, “because these things need to be updated constantly.”
Sun Prairie School Board President Steve Schroeder echoed that sentiment, saying that none of the SPASD’s buildings look their age. “I really appreciate the thoughtfulness that you put in,” the board president said, adding the buildings’ appearance is a direct testament to Sukow and his team.
Sukow flipped the compliment, instead thanking the taxpayers for the investment in district facilities by approving the 2016 referendum.
The board unanimously approved the bid of $362,050 plus contingency at an amount not to exceed $380,152.
