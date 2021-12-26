Budding Butterfly owner Kristi Braswell (left) accepted the award for winning the first Downtown Holiday Decorating Contest from Alyse Peters, Special Events and Sponsorship Coordinator for the City of Sun Prairie.
The Sun Prairie Downtown Business Improvement District (BID) recently announced the winner of the first ever Downtown Holiday Decorating Contest -- Budding Butterfly.
The shop received a holiday sign from Board and Brush Sun Prairie.
Downtown businesses were invited to take part in the contest by decorating their store front, porch, entrance, etc. and submitting a picture to the BID by Thursday, Dec. 2.
The pictures of the participating businesses’ decorations were posted on Downtown Sun Prairie’s Facebook page for the public to vote on by liking their favorite picture(s). The public could vote for their favorite from Dec. 2 –15.
Businesses were encouraged to decorate for the Downtown holiday events in December, including Ladies Night Out on Dec. 2; Santa Saturday and the Fire and Lights Holiday Parade on Dec. 4; and Santa Saturdays on Dec.10 and 17.
More than 3,000 people came to Downtown Sun Prairie to take part in at least one of the holiday events.
Budding Butterfly is a metaphysical shop that sells crystals, jewelry, candle, incense, and other gifts. It is located at 101 E. Main Street, on the corner of Bristol Street and Main Street. Budding Butterfly opened in Downtown Sun Prairie on May 25, 2021.
“Thank you so much to everyone who voted for Budding Butterfly’s Holiday Decorations. We are so fortunate to be a part of Downtown Sun Prairie,” said Kristi Braswell, owner and operator of Budding Butterfly.
Store fronts and businesses will be decorated through the holidays. Check out all of the decorations while shopping and dining downtown, and follow Downtown Sun Prairie on Facebook at: www.facebook.com/downtownsunprairie