Sun Prairie area residents will be able to get their frozen custard and other Culver’s favorites a lot faster if a conditional use permit amendment OK’d May 11 by the Sun Prairie Plan Commission receives final city council approval.
McCon Building Corp. submitted the conditional use permit (CUP) amendment to allow an additional drive thru lane at the Sun Prairie Culver’s Restaurant located at 1501 W. Main St.
City Planner Sarah Sauer wrote in a memo to the commission that in 2017, site improvements were approved to expand the existing parking lot west and relocate the drive-thru and associated ordering station further south on the site.
To accommodate two drive thru lanes in its current location, the CUP amendment requires the elimination of seven parking stalls and shifting one of the drive-thru lanes further to the south.
The proposed amendment is consistent with the setback requirements for a drive thru facility and minimum off-street parking requirements for the associated use.
A six-foot tall solid wood fence with a landscape buffer yard exist along the south property line as a result of the 2017 site improvements.
A solid yellow line will mark an area in front of where the drive-thru splits into two lanes. A rendering shows plenty of room for car stacking with a two-lane configuration.
Commissioners voted 6-0 to recommend final city council approval of the CUP amendment to allow a second drive-thru lane at Culver’s.
Faith Communities 2 CUP backed
A successful home health care business in Sun Prairie will take over a former assisted living facility at 35 Tower Drive if a conditional use permit request backed by the commission gets final council approval.
David Baehr, representing Faith Communities 2, wrote in a letter of intent that he has “procured a very capable tenant that owns and operates a successful home health care business in Sun Prairie. They would like to take possession in April and open in June of 2021.”
The new business will be known as A Place For Us, with staff on site 24 hours per day.
There will be three certified nursing assistants (CNAs), and one on-call Registered Nurse working during the largest shift, according to Baehr’s letter of intent.
Bonita Tan Ninnemann, RN is the owner and administrator of Caring Made Easy Home Care, a home care agency based in the Madison/Sun Prairie area of Wisconsin. She has a bachelor’s degree in Nursing as well as many years of experience as a floor nurse, supervisor, case manager for a rehab center, and was also AANAC Certified while working in a Rehabilitation Center. She has been in the home care business since 2017, according to materials provided for commission to review.
In her memo to the commission, Sauer wrote that because the submitted letter of intent and business plan specify the intended use is for assisted living for senior citizens, and the site is located within close proximity to a medical clinic and availability of groceries (Kwik Trip), she recommended approval of a variation of six parking stalls.
The 12 underground parking stalls provide a covered parking ratio of two per three dwelling units and meets the variation allowed for senior housing.
Acting on the approval recommendation, the commission voted 6-0 with three members absent to recommend final city council approval of the CUP for Faith Communities 2.
Wisconsin Distributors request withdrawn
Wisconsin Distributors, located at 900 Progress Way, withdrew a petition submitted earlier for commission consideration. The request sought commission review and council approval of a CUP amendment to allow a 45,000 sq. ft. building expansion to the existing distribution center located at 900 Progress Way.
Mayor Paul Esser speculated the commission may be seeing the request on a future agenda.